Disney names insider Adam Smith as chairman of streaming business

Walt Disney on Thursday named insider Adam ​Smith chairman of its streaming business, as the company seeks to sharpen its focus across its direct-to-consumer platforms such as Disney+ ‌and Hulu.

The ​company also ​named Joe Earley president of ​Disney Entertainment Television Franchise and Content Strategy, creating a new role focused on developing television franchises and maximizing their ​value across the company.

Smith, ‌who joined Disney in 2024, will ​also be responsible for strategy and development across Disney's global entertainment subscription video-on-demand business, proprietary advertising ‌technology and ​emerging technologies.

The ‌appointment comes as Disney places ‌greater emphasis on its direct-to-consumer business, which ​has become a key part of its strategy to distribute content, ​deepen engagement with viewers and grow its advertising business.

Earley ‌joined Disney in 2019 ahead ‌of the launch of Disney+ and became president of Hulu in 2022.