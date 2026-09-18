Disney names insider Adam Smith as chairman of streaming business
The company also named Joe Earley president of Disney Entertainment Television Franchise and Content Strategy, creating a new role focused on developing television franchises
Reuters
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Walt Disney on Thursday named insider Adam Smith chairman of its streaming business, as the company seeks to sharpen its focus across its direct-to-consumer platforms such as Disney+ and Hulu.
The company also named Joe Earley president of Disney Entertainment Television Franchise and Content Strategy, creating a new role focused on developing television franchises and maximizing their value across the company.
Smith, who joined Disney in 2024, will also be responsible for strategy and development across Disney's global entertainment subscription video-on-demand business, proprietary advertising technology and emerging technologies.
The appointment comes as Disney places greater emphasis on its direct-to-consumer business, which has become a key part of its strategy to distribute content, deepen engagement with viewers and grow its advertising business.
Earley joined Disney in 2019 ahead of the launch of Disney+ and became president of Hulu in 2022.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 11:28 AM IST