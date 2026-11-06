Diwali 2026: How NRIs are celebrating Indian traditions across the world

Diwali celebrations are spreading beyond India, with members of the Indian diaspora coming together across the world for cultural performances, traditional food, diya lighting, family prayers and community gatherings ahead of November 8.

The festival of lights is no longer confined to Indian homes and temples, with major public celebrations taking place in global cities.

Celebrations have already been held in major public areas in 2026, such as Trafalgar Square in London and Times Square in New York.

ALSO READ: Diwali, Chhath 2026: Northern Railway announces festival special trains The festive calendar in the Gulf, especially in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), features community meetings, rangoli workshops, temple festivities, and citywide cultural events.

NRIs on celebrating Diwali 2026

The festival has deeper significance for Non-Resident Indians (NRIs) than just decorations and festivities.

Even though home is thousands of kilometers away, it provides a chance to rekindle family traditions, enjoy Indian cuisine and rituals with friends from all backgrounds, and recreate the spirit of Diwali.

Diwali is on Sunday, November 8, 2026, and this year's festivities are expanding to include intimate family get-togethers, cultural events, and public gatherings.

Diwali 2026 in the United States (US)

With its annual Diwali at Times Square event, New York has once again brought Diwali to the attention of the world. Thousands of people from the Indian and South Asian diaspora gathered for a day-long cultural event on October 25, 2026.

A Diwali Bazaar, a traditional diya-lighting ceremony, the Light Up Times Square Concert, and a virtual Diwali countdown at the One Times Square Ball Drop Tower were all part of the celebration.

ALSO READ: Diwali, Chhath 2026: Northern Railway announces festival special trains American rapper and musician Raja Kumari, singer Kanika Kapoor, and other performers gave the festivities a modern twist. This year's festivities also featured a lot of Indian cuisine.

Diwali 2026 in the United Kingdom (UK)

The 2026 event was held in the UK on October 25, prior to Diwali day, i.e, Nov 8, and was planned as a free, family-friendly public festival.

About 200 dancers performed as part of the program, which also featured music and dance performances from the Hindu, Sikh, and Jain groups, cultural seminars, storytelling, yoga, meditation, and vegetarian food vendors.

At Trafalgar Square, London's yearly Diwali on the Square has once again united local communities.

Diwali 2026 in the Gulf

Dubai and Abu Dhabi provide a variety of public festivals, temple programs, shopping opportunities, and family get-togethers, making the UAE one of the most popular locations in the Gulf for extensive Diwali celebrations.

From November 2 to November 12, 2026, Dubai will host a citywide Festival of Lights. Noor: Festival of Lights, which will return to Souk Al Seef next to Dubai Creek on November 7 and 8, is one of the main attractions.