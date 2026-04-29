'Do not consider the war over', says Iran Army spokesman Amir Akraminia

Iran's Army has asserted that the conflict in West Asia is "still considered a war" despite a ceasefire agreement with the United States, claiming full operational control over the strategically vital Strait of Hormuz through coordinated deployment of its armed forces.

According to Iran's state broadcaster, Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), Army spokesperson Amir Akraminia said that the situation remains active from a military standpoint. "The situation is still considered a war, and the bank of objectives and equipment for the forces has been updated," Akraminia said, indicating continued preparedness and operational planning.

He stated that the Strait of Hormuz is under joint control of Iran's military forces, with the western section managed by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) and the eastern section overseen by the regular army. The waterway is a critical global oil transit route, making its control central to regional security dynamics.

Akraminia further claimed that despite repeated threats, adversaries failed to launch a ground invasion. "The enemy did not dare to attack Iran on land," he said, attributing this to the "high readiness" of Iran's ground forces and coordinated operations with the IRGC.

He added that Iranian forces had anticipated potential military escalation based on intelligence assessments and had deployed units across the country in advance. "All units were in full readiness... the ground forces were deployed in various parts of the country, ready to confront any threat," he noted.

Highlighting a recent military response, the spokesperson said Iranian forces acted swiftly against a perceived threat. "Army units responded quickly and targeted an American hostile aircraft. This decisive action led to the defeat and failure of the enemy's operation," Akraminia said.

The remarks come amid a fragile ceasefire in the ongoing conflict between Iran and the United States, which began on February 28 and saw a truce announced on April 7.

Separately, Iranian official Mohammad Hossein Ziyaeenia said Tehran remains confident of victory. "Definitely we will win... this country won't be defeated," he told ANI, asserting strong public support for the government and military.