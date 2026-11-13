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Home / World News / DOJ has not concluded Alice Huang was Chinese spy, says US Attorney General

DOJ has not concluded Alice Huang was Chinese spy, says US Attorney General

Blanche said at ‌a press conference that 'of course' the ​FBI was investigating reports that Alice ​Huang was working for the Chinese government

Alice Huang (right) attending a dinner with Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a restaurant in Taiwan in May 2025 | Photo: Reuters

Alice Huang (right) attending a dinner with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at a restaurant in Taiwan in May 2025 | Photo: Reuters

Reuters WASHINGTON
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2026 | 8:32 AM IST

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US Attorney General Todd Blanche said on Thursday that the Justice Department has not yet reached a conclusion on whether Alice Huang, the Chinese businesswoman who had an affair with former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, was a Chinese spy.
 
Blanche said at ‌a press conference that "of course" the ​FBI was investigating reports that Alice ​Huang was working for the Chinese government.
 
US President Donald Trump, asked in ​an interview released later on Thursday whether Huang should have resigned, reiterated that it was not yet determined whether Alice Huang was a spy.
 
"The big thing is, was the woman a spy? And I don't know ​if that's been determined yet. But if the woman was a spy, yes. ‌If the woman was not a spy, perhaps it would be different," ​Trump told the "Straight Shooter" podcast, adding that he spoke to Jensen Huang on Wednesday.
 
 
Jensen Huang stepped down on Thursday in a departure that unfolded over more than a year, ‌beginning with an October ​2025 New York Times report linking ‌him to Alice Huang, a former executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, an official ‌Nvidia cloud partner, a coveted status that gave it priority access to Nvidia chips.

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Subsequent ​reports said US intelligence officials believed Alice Huang was acting on behalf of Chinese intelligence. Beijing has denied Alice Huang is ​a spy. Alice Huang could not be reached for comment.
 
Alice Huang left Singapore in February and was barred from re-entering after ‌an investigation into possible offences, the country's Home Affairs Ministry said on ‌Thursday. The ministry said the investigation did not concern espionage.
 
On November 8, Jensen Huang admitted he was unfaithful to his wife without providing details about the relationship. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : US government Nvidia Spying Espionage case Espionage

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First Published: Nov 13 2026 | 8:32 AM IST