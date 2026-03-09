Monday, March 09, 2026 | 06:52 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Dollar hits three month high as US-Iran war pushes oil past $100 a barrel

Dollar hits three month high as US-Iran war pushes oil past $100 a barrel

The dollar ​was up 0.8 per cent to $1.1525 on the euro, its highest since November, and rose almost 0.4 per cent to 158.48 ‌yen early in the Asia session

foreign exchange reserves, foreign exchange, dollar

The conflict has already led to the suspension of around a fifth of global crude ​and natural ‌gas supply

Reuters Singapore
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 6:52 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The dollar took another leg higher on Monday, jumping to a three-month peak on the euro as oil surged past $100 a barrel, stocks slid and investors headed for safety as ​protracted war in the West Asia threatened to disrupt global energy supplies.

The dollar ​was up 0.8 per cent to $1.1525 on the euro, its highest since November, and rose almost 0.4 per cent to 158.48 ‌yen early in the Asia session.

Sterling and the Australian and New Zealand dollars fell by more than 0.6 per cent on the dollar, while Brent and US crude futures shot to more than $108 a barrel, which is expensive enough to make a dent in global growth.

 

"Oil remains the transmission channel into inflation expectations, rates and currency markets, with the dollar's resurgence echoing the 2022 energy crisis," said Bob Savage, head of markets macro strategy at BNY.

"The week ahead will test whether markets continue to treat the current conflict as a contained shock or begin to price a more durable supply disruption."

Also Read

Lebanon, Israel, strikes

IDF conducts strikes in Lebanon, eliminates 5 senior IRGC commanders

US flag, USA

US orders non-essential diplomats to leave Saudi Arabia amid Iran war

Mojtaba Khamenei

Ayatollah Khamenei's son Mojtaba named Iran's new Supreme leader

crude oil, oil sector

Crude oil prices surpass $100 a barrel as Iran war impedes production

Trade, ports, export

West Asia war: 45K Indian containers stuck; export costs increase fivefoldpremium

The dollar, which notched its sharpest one-week rise in 15 months on the breakout of war last week, has been the most effective safe haven asset for ‌investors as gold has faltered amid broad selling in anything that has lately made sharp gains.

"The dollar benefits from its twin status as a safe-haven and energy exporter," said Joe Capurso, Head of Foreign Exchange, International and Geoeconomics at Commonwealth Bank in Sydney.

"We expect the Iran-US war to escalate before it de-escalates. Iran is incentivised to strike back to gain leverage in future negotiations to end the war. The US and Israel are incentivised to degrade Iran's offensive capabilities."

The Australian dollar was down 0.7 per cent to $0.6983 and the New Zealand dollar down 0.6 per cent to $0.5860. Sterling slid ​nearly 0.8 per cent to $1.3324, while the dollar even gained 0.5 per cent on its fellow safe haven in the Swiss franc.

Iran on Monday ‌named as Supreme Leader, signaling hardliners remain firmly in charge in Tehran a week into battle with the United States and Israel.

The conflict has already led to the suspension of around a fifth of global crude ​and natural ‌gas supply, as Tehran targets ships in the vital Strait of Hormuz between its shores and Oman, and attacks energy infrastructure ‌across the region.

Qatar's energy minister told the Financial Times on Friday he expects all Gulf energy producers to shut down exports within weeks, a move he said could drive oil to $150 a barrel.

High energy prices act ‌like ​a tax and ​can also stoke inflation, leaving investors worried that central bankers may be reluctant to cut interest rates. 

Surprisingly weak US jobs data had on Friday briefly stalled dollar gains, and raised expectations for US rate cuts, but that ​faded somewhat on Monday morning and US stock futures tumbled, too, with S&P 500 futures down 1.6 per cent.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Gulf

West Asia conflict clouds cast shadow on India-Gulf labour corridorpremium

d09-balen-dc

India eyes reset in Nepal ties under Balen Shah's stable governmentpremium

d09-panel-bessent_dc

US Treasury Secretary Bessent nuances, thanks America's global partnerspremium

Keir Starmer, UK PM

UK PM Keir Starmer speaks with US President Donald Trump on West Asia

crude oil

West Asia crisis: Oil market chaos to deepen as more Gulf giants cut output

Topics : Dollar US Dollar Israel Iran Conflict US Iran tensions US-Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 6:40 AM IST

Explore News

IND vs NZ T20 LIVE Happy International Women' Day 2026Full List of T20 World Cup WinnersSukhoi Su-30 MKI Gold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GUK Halt Study VisaPersonal Finance