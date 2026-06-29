Donald Trump announces Iran meeting to be held in Doha on Tuesday
The US President said Iran had requested the meeting but did not provide further details about the agenda or participants
Reuters Washington
Listen to This Article
US President Donald Trump said a meeting with Iran would be held on Tuesday in Doha, without providing further details.
"Iran has requested a meeting. It will take place tomorrow in Doha," Trump wrote in a social media post on Monday.
More From This Section
Topics : Donald Trump Iran Doha
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 5:14 PM IST