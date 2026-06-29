Monday, June 29, 2026 | 05:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Donald Trump announces Iran meeting to be held in Doha on Tuesday

Donald Trump announces Iran meeting to be held in Doha on Tuesday

The US President said Iran had requested the meeting but did not provide further details about the agenda or participants

donald trump, trump

US President Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 5:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

US President Donald Trump said a meeting with Iran would be held on Tuesday in Doha, without providing further details.
 
"Iran has requested a meeting. It will take place tomorrow in Doha," Trump wrote in a social media post on Monday.
 

More From This Section

Ford

Ford rehired veteran engineers after AI fell short on quality: Report

US-Iran, Iran, US

Iran risks peace talks with US to maintain leverage over Strait of Hormuz

China, Japan

China imposes export controls on 40 Japanese entities as tensions rise

Lebanon, Israeli strikes

Hezbollah rejects US-brokered Israel-Lebanon security deal as 'surrender'

russia, ukraine, russia ukraine war

Ukraine hits another Russian oil refinery as Putin admits fuel shortage

Topics : Donald Trump Iran Doha

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 5:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market HighlightsAdvit Jewels IPO AllotmentStocks to Watch TodayDelhi EV PolicyICICI Prudential Multi-Asset Active FoF DetailsAxis Bank CFO Puneet Sharma ResignWrong Side Driving FinePrism Hybrid Long-Short FundTechnology NewsPersonal Finance