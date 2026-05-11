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Home / World News / Donald Trump calls Iran proposal 'stupid' amid West Asia conflict

Donald Trump calls Iran proposal 'stupid' amid West Asia conflict

Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump reiterated that Iran would not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon

Donald Trump

US President Donald Trump (Image: Bloomberg)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 11 2026 | 9:49 PM IST

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US President Donald Trump on Monday dismissed Iran’s response to a US peace proposal as a “stupid proposal”, a day after calling Tehran’s position unacceptable amid the continuing conflict between the two countries.
 
Trump’s remarks added to concerns that the 10-week-old conflict could continue and further disrupt shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil transit route.
 
Speaking to reporters in the Oval Office, Trump reiterated that Iran would not be allowed to develop a nuclear weapon.
 
“A lot of people said, ‘Well, does he have a plan?’ Yeah, of course I have a plan. I have the best plan ever,” Trump said.
 
 
“Iran has been defeated militarily, totally. They have a little left, they probably built up during this period of time. We’ll knock that out in about a day. But I have a plan — it’s a very simple plan... Iran cannot have a nuclear weapon,” he added.

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Iran has consistently denied seeking nuclear weapons capability.
 
Trump, speaking to Fox News, said Iranian negotiators had told the United States it would need to retrieve “nuclear dust” from bombed facilities in Iran because Tehran lacked the technology to do so itself.
 
He said the US was still unclear on how it could enter Iran to remove the material, adding that the issue would require further negotiations.
 
Trump also claimed Iran’s hardline leadership would eventually agree to a deal.
 
“They are going to fold,” he said, adding that he would “deal with them until they make a deal”.
 
The US president further said Iran’s latest communication did not include any assurance that it would stop pursuing nuclear weapons.
 
“Iran did not mention not pursuing nuclear weapons in the letter,” Trump said.
 
Describing the ceasefire between the two sides as fragile, Trump said it was “on massive life support”.
 
“I would say the ceasefire is on massive life support, where the doctor walks in and says, ‘Sir, your loved one has approximately a one-percent chance of living’,” he said.
 
Trump also said he was considering reviving “Project Freedom”, a US operation aimed at helping vessels stranded in the Strait of Hormuz. The operation had been suspended shortly after it was launched last week.
 
He said no final decision had been taken on resuming the mission.

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Topics : Donald Trump United States US Iran tensions West Asia and the Gulf

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First Published: May 11 2026 | 9:34 PM IST

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