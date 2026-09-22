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Home / World News / Donald Trump defends his call on Iran war, taunts globalists who only talk

Donald Trump defends his call on Iran war, taunts globalists who only talk

"As president of the most extraordinary nation in history, I have no interest in leaving dangers to grow for another day," Trump said.

Donald Trump,Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI

Agencies
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 22 2026 | 11:19 PM IST

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United States (US) President Donald Trump justified his decision to go to war with Iran as the action of a leader who refuses to let problems fester, making his case to the United Nations (UN) for a more aggressive US foreign policy. In a largely defensive speech on Tuesday to the UNGA, Trump argued that he’s using American power to confront longstanding challenges, in contrast to other leaders who only talk about doing so. “As president of the most extraordinary nation in history, I have no interest in leaving dangers to grow for another day,” Trump said. “While others have talked, I have acted.” “To the victor belong the spoils, you’ve all heard that,” the president said, referring to the effort to overthrow Venezuela’s leader and take control of its oil reserves. He predicted the Cuban government “will fall” under heavy economic pressure from the US and touted plans for more US military bases in Greenland. “Communism will never be coming to America, but freedom will be coming to Cuba,” he said. “I have a big decision to make: Will a deal be made with Iran that lets them rebuild and create a far greater country than it ever was before — maybe one of the greatest in the Middle East or even the world — or do I annihilate the Islamic Republic and do it quickly,” Trump said. “I believe we’ll make a deal right after the election.” He repeated his claim that he settled the war between India and Pakistan last year.
 

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Topics : Donald Trump US Iran tensions US-Iran tensions

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First Published: Sep 22 2026 | 11:19 PM IST