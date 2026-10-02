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Home / World News / Donald Trump expected to name Jay Clayton as new US AI czar: Report

Donald Trump expected to name Jay Clayton as new US AI czar: Report

Clayton already oversees 18 US intelligence agencies as the nation's top spy; his appointment would mark a shift from Trump's first AI czar, venture capitalist David Sacks

Jay Clayton oversees 18 agencies as US Director of National Intelligence

Jay Clayton oversees 18 agencies as US Director of National Intelligence

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 02 2026 | 10:29 PM IST

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United States (US) President Donald Trump is expected to name US Director of National Intelligence Jay Clayton as his top adviser on artificial intelligence (AI), a position the president has called “AI czar” in the past, according to a source familiar with the decision.
 
Clayton already oversees 18 United States intelligence agencies as the nation’s top spy. Tapping Clayton to fill the role could signal a shift for Trump, whose first AI czar, venture capitalist David Sacks, was a longtime Silicon Valley entrepreneur and investor.
 
“Any personnel announcement will be announced directly by the president,” a White House official said in a statement to Reuters when asked about Clayton being selected for the position. “Any reporting until then is baseless speculation.”
 
 
The news was first reported by CBS.
 
Last month, Trump said he plans to appoint an artificial intelligence adviser, known as an “AI czar”, and create an “AI force”, though he gave no details about either initiative or how they would be implemented.
 
Trump’s move comes as top AI researchers have warned that people building AI believe it could kill humans within a decade, following cases of AI agents going rogue to hack external systems. Several Democratic and Republican lawmakers have responded with alarm and calls for more action.

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Topics : Donald Trump Artificial intelligence United States

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First Published: Oct 02 2026 | 10:29 PM IST