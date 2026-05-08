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Donald Trump planning to fire FDA Commissioner Marty Makary: Report

Makary, a surgical oncologist at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, was confirmed as FDA commissioner in March 2025

Donald Trump,Trump

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 11:52 PM IST

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President Donald Trump is planning to fire US Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Marty Makary, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.
 
The plan, however, is not yet final and could change, the report said.
 
Makary, a surgical oncologist at the Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, was confirmed as FDA commissioner in March 2025.
 
He has written bestselling books on healthcare costs and what he described as modern medicine's failures. He has also been a key advocate of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F Kennedy's Make America Healthy Again movement.
 
 
The HHS, which oversees the FDA, did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.
 
Over the past week, rumors of Makary's potential exit have intensified, drawing wider attention and fueling speculation.

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 11:52 PM IST

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