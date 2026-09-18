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Home / World News / Donald Trump plans to sign Russia sanctions Bill: White House official

Donald Trump plans to sign Russia sanctions Bill: White House official

The President plans to sign the bill," a White House official told PTI when asked about the presidential signing of the Act into law

Donald Trump,Trump

The Act also authorises President Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries buying Russian oil and gas, including China and India (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 18 2026 | 7:49 AM IST

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President Donald Trump plans to sign the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, a White House official said on Thursday, a day after the US House of Representatives approved the bill that also seeks to impose steep tariffs on Moscow's top energy buyers.

"The President plans to sign the bill," a White House official told PTI when asked about the presidential signing of the Act into law.

The House of Representatives on Wednesday passed the Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act, which seeks to impose sanctions on Russia's leadership and energy sector -- as well as on collaborators in Moscow's defence industry and its so-called shadow fleet.

 

The Act also authorises President Trump to impose tariffs of up to 100 per cent on countries buying Russian oil and gas, including China and India.

India has warned that the move carries potential implications for ties between New Delhi and Washington as well as for the global energy market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 18 2026 | 7:49 AM IST