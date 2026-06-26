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Home / World News / Donald Trump says Iran attacks on ships 'a foolish violation' of ceasefire

Donald Trump says Iran attacks on ships 'a foolish violation' of ceasefire

US President says Iran launched four one-way attack drones at ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, with one striking the upper deck of a cargo vessel

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US President Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 9:37 PM IST

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US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Iran had fired at least four one-way attack drones at ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, adding that one of the drones struck the upper deck of a cargo ship.
 
"Damage was done, but the ship was able to proceed on its way. We knocked down three other drones. Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our ceasefire agreement," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
 

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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 9:37 PM IST

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