Donald Trump says Iran attacks on ships 'a foolish violation' of ceasefire
US President says Iran launched four one-way attack drones at ships transiting the Strait of Hormuz, with one striking the upper deck of a cargo vessel
Reuters Washington
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US President Donald Trump said on Friday that Iran had fired at least four one-way attack drones at ships passing through the Strait of Hormuz, adding that one of the drones struck the upper deck of a cargo ship.
"Damage was done, but the ship was able to proceed on its way. We knocked down three other drones. Obviously, this is a foolish violation of our ceasefire agreement," Trump wrote on Truth Social.
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Topics : Donald Trump Drones US Iran tensions
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First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 9:37 PM IST