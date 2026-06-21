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Home / World News / Donald Trump says Keir Starmer will step down as UK prime minister

Donald Trump says Keir Starmer will step down as UK prime minister

Trump claimed Keir Starmer will resign as UK prime minister, blaming him for failures on immigration and energy policy

Keir Starmer, Keir, Starmer, UK

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer | (Photo: PTI)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2026 | 7:56 PM IST

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Embattled British Prime Minister Keir Starmer will step down from his post, U.S. President Donald Trump posted on Sunday. 
"Keir Starmer will resign as Prime Minister of The United Kingdom," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "He failed badly on two very important subjects- IMMIGRATION AND ENERGY (OPEN NORTH SEA OIL!). I wish him well!"
  

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Topics : Donald Trump UK govt UK resignations

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First Published: Jun 21 2026 | 7:54 PM IST

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