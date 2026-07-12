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Home / World News / Donald Trump says Strait of Hormuz remains open to commercial traffic

Donald Trump says Strait of Hormuz remains open to commercial traffic

Trump's comment came even as the US and Iran continue to exchange attacks that have raised concerns about safety

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US President Donald Trump | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2026 | 7:10 PM IST

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US President Donald Trump said on Sunday that the Strait of Hormuz is open to commercial traffic, even as the US and Iran continue to exchange attacks that have raised concerns about safety along one of the world's most important oil shipping routes.
 
Trump made the remarks during an interview on NBC's Meet the Press.  US launches more strikes on Iran 
The US military said it launched another round of strikes on Iran after the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps struck a container ship traveling through the Strait of Hormuz on Sunday.
 
A series of attacks between the US and Iran over the past several days led President Donald Trump to declare the end of a ceasefire meant to halt the fighting that the US and Israel began on February 28, though Trump has left the door open to continued negotiations.
 
 
Iran said it closed the vital Strait of Hormuz after firing a warning shot that struck a vessel traveling on ‌an unapproved route. It warned that any retaliation over the incident would be met with a "severe response."
 
US Central ​Command identified the vessel as the M/V GFS Galaxy, a Cyprus-flagged container ship, saying ​it suffered significant engine-room damage and that a civilian crew member was missing.  
   

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Topics : Donald Trump Shipping industry West Asia

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First Published: Jul 12 2026 | 7:09 PM IST

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