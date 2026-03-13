Friday, March 13, 2026 | 07:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Donald Trump says US would escort ships in Strait of Hormuz 'if needed'

US President Donald Trump said Washington could escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz if necessary, as tensions with Iran escalate and oil prices surge amid the ongoing West Asia conflict

Last Updated : Mar 13 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

President Donald Trump said the United States would escort vessels through the Strait of Hormuz if needed, adding in a Fox News interview that aired on Friday that the U.S. would strike Iran "very hard over the next week."
 
Asked about helping oil tankers pass through the key shipping strait, Trump said: "We would do it if we needed to. But, you know, hopefully things are going to go very well. We're going to see what happens." He gave no other details.
 
"We're going to be hitting them very hard over the next week," he added in the interview with Fox News Radio's "The Brian Kilmeade Show."
 
 
His comments come as the United States and other countries face spiking oil and gas prices with the U.S.-Israel war entering its 14th day, with oil prices hovering near $100 a barrel on Friday.

Topics : Donald Trump Israel Iran Conflict West Asia

First Published: Mar 13 2026 | 7:31 PM IST

