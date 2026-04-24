Trump to send Witkoff, Kushner to Pak for talks with Iran, says White House

United States President Donald Trump will send special envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner to Pakistan for talks involving Iran, the White House told Fox News. The White House also said that Iran had reached out and requested an in-person meeting. Vice President JD Vance will remain on standby in the US. Everyone will be ready to fly to Pakistan if necessary, it added.

Araghchi earlier confirmed he was traveling to Pakistan but downplayed expectations of imminent US-Iran negotiations to end the eight-week war. In a social media post, he said the visit was aimed at coordinating with partners on bilateral issues and consulting on regional developments.

The developments come as Washington steps up pressure on Tehran through a naval blockade, seeking to bring Iran to the negotiating table. Meanwhile, Israel and Lebanon are preparing to extend a ceasefire by three weeks.

Trump has ordered the US Navy to fire on any vessels deploying mines in the Strait of Hormuz, following the interception of two oil supertankers accused of attempting to bypass restrictions on traffic to and from Iranian ports.