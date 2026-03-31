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Home / World News / Trump open to ending Iran military campaign even if Hormuz remains shut

Trump open to ending Iran military campaign even if Hormuz remains shut

US President Donald Trump is reportedly open to ending the military campaign against Iran without reopening the Strait of Hormuz, prioritising strikes on Tehran's navy and missile stockpile

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump has reportedly decided to stick to Washington's main aim of attacking Iran's navy and its missile stockpile, while pressing it diplomatically to open the strait. (Photo:PTI)

Rahul Goreja New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 31 2026 | 10:14 AM IST

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US President Donald Trump has told aides he is open to ending the military campaign in Iran even if the Strait of Hormuz remains largely shut, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal, citing administration officials.
 
There are also military options that Trump could decide on, but they are not his immediate priority, the officials said. They added that any mission aimed at opening the critical waterway would push the campaign beyond Trump's estimated timeline of four to six weeks. 
 
The conflict is already in its fifth week now.
 
In view of this, Trump has reportedly decided to stick to Washington's main aim of attacking Iran's navy and its missile stockpile, while pressing it diplomatically to open the strait. The officials said that if the US is able to achieve that, it would pressure its allies in Europe and the Gulf to take the lead on reopening the strait. 
 

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This report comes a day after Trump threatened to target Iran's civilian energy infrastructure, including power plants, oil wells and Kharg Island, if Tehran does not reopen the Strait of Hormuz "immediately".
 
"Great progress has been made, but if for any reason a deal is not shortly reached, which it probably will be, and if the Hormuz Strait is not immediately 'Open for Business', we will conclude our lovely 'stay' in Iran by blowing up and completely obliterating all of their electric generating plants, oil wells and Kharg Island," he said in a post on Truth Social.  
 
He has previously issued similar warnings about attacking Iran’s energy infrastructure, while also suggesting that a potential deal could see Washington and Tehran jointly control the strait.

Washington's plans for the Strait of Hormuz

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt also told reporters on Monday that the US is "working towards" normal operations in the strait, but did not mention it among Washington's core military objectives, the report added.
 
The military objectives, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told Al Jazeera, will be within weeks. "The Strait of Hormuz will be open when this operation is over … one way or another. It will be open because Iran agrees to abide by international law and not block the commercial waterway, or a coalition of nations around the world and the region, with the participation of the US, will make sure that it’s open," Rubio said.
 

Why this matters

The Strait of Hormuz, a narrow waterway between Iran and Oman, is one of the world’s most critical energy chokepoints, carrying about one-fifth of global oil supply. Since the conflict began on February 28, Iran’s restrictions on the passage have disrupted shipments, triggering supply concerns and a sharp surge in crude prices worldwide. Last week, it allowed some friendly nations, including India, to use the strait.
 
However, it continues to tighten its grip on the strait, with Iran’s Parliament Security Committee on Monday approving the Strait of Hormuz Management Plan, which includes measures to impose tolls on vessels passing through the strategic waterway, according to Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).
 

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First Published: Mar 31 2026 | 10:14 AM IST

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