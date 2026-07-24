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Home / World News / Donald Trump warns China and Russia against involvement in Iran war

Donald Trump warns China and Russia against involvement in Iran war

US President Donald Trump does not believe that China and Russia are participating in the Iran war but warned that if they did get involved, then it would be very bad for them

Donald Trump,Trump

President Donald Trump (Photo:PTI)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 24 2026 | 11:36 PM IST

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US President Donald Trump said on Friday that he does not believe China or Russia are “participating” in the Iran conflict, but warned that if they did get involved “it would be very bad for them.” 
 
“President Xi, at our recent meeting in Beijing, China, told me that he would not, under any circumstances, give or sell Weapons to the Islamic Republic of Iran,” he wrote on Truth Social. Trump said Putin had also told him that he would not sell weapons to Iran and that he believed Russia and China were not participating in the Iran conflict.
 

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Topics : US Iran tensions US-Iran tensions China Russia

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First Published: Jul 24 2026 | 11:36 PM IST

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