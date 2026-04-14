Tuesday, April 14, 2026 | 01:16 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolts rural Nevada in US, damage reported

Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 jolts rural Nevada in US, damage reported

The US Geological Survey said some residents in nearby communities reported strong to very strong shaking and light to moderate damage

earthquake

The tremor was centred 20.7 kilometres east of the town of Silver Springs at a depth of 5 kilometres | AI generated image

AP Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A magnitude 5.7 earthquake struck a rural part of Nevada east of the state's capital of Carson City on Monday.

The temblor hit just before 6:30 p.m., the US Geological Survey said. It was centred 20.7 kilometres east of the town of Silver Springs at a depth of 5 kilometres.

Video shot in the town of Fallon showed shattered glass and food scattered on the floor in the aisles of a grocery store.

Trina Enloe was sitting with one of her daughters as she did homework in their dining room when the quake hit.

"You could hear the rumbling just coming before it even got to us," Enloe said.

 

The shaking continued for about a minute, she said. The jolt knocked over some cast iron candle holders but Enloe didn't see any cracks or damage in her home in Fallon.

The USGS said some residents in nearby communities reported strong to very strong shaking and light to moderate damage.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

luxury watches

Luxury watch industry faces fresh headwinds as Iran war dents demand

cargo, port, import, export, trade

China export growth slows to 2.5% in March amid Iran war uncertainty

Xi Jinping, Spain's Pedro Sanchez

World order 'crumbling into disarray': Xi Jinping as Iran war drags on

Evergrande, Evergrande Group, Hui Ka Yan

China's Evergrande Group founder pleads guilty to fraud in downfall

pakistan Flag

Pak issues notice to channel for airing Indian content on Asha Bhosle death

Topics : Earthquake earthquakes United States Nevada

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 1:14 PM IST

Explore News

Q4 Results TodayStock Market HolidaysApple IOS 26.5 Dev Beta 2Gold and Silver Rate TodayIPL 2026, CSK vs KKR Playing 11IMD Weather UpdateBank Holiday TodayStrait of Hormuz BlockadeNoida Protest NewsPersonal Finance