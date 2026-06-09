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Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits offshore Cuba, tremors felt in Florida

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 hits offshore Cuba, tremors felt in Florida

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres in waters just west of the capital, according to the US Geological Survey

Earthquake

National Weather Service in Miami said in a tweet that it received several reports of shaking in the southwestern part of the state(Photo credit: Shutterstock)

AP Havana
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 7:03 AM IST

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A 6.1 magnitude earthquake struck near western Cuba on Monday, shaking buildings in Havana and beyond.

No injuries or damage were immediately reported.

The quake struck at a depth of 10 kilometres in waters just west of the capital, according to the US Geological Survey.

Flavia Pupo, a manager at the Pinar del Rio hotel, in Pinar del Rio, described how the building shook and caused some fear.

"Everyone here is OK," she said by telephone. "The people on the street are a little bit scared."  The latest earthquake was felt as far away as Florida. The National Weather Service in Miami said in a tweet that it received several reports of shaking in the southwestern part of the state.

 

The Oriente fault zone is located just off Cuba's southeast coast and has unleashed damaging earthquakes in recent centuries, including a 7.7 magnitude quake on January 2020 in open waters that caused damage in Cuba and the Cayman Islands.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Earthquake earthquakes Cuba Florida

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 7:03 AM IST

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