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Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts southern Panama days after major quakes

Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts southern Panama days after major quakes

The quake struck around 6:20 p.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) about 18 kilometers (11 miles) west of Rio Grande in the country's south

earthquake

The quake comes after two powerful 7.7 and 6.6 magnitude earthquakes and a series of aftershocks roiled southern Panama on Friday afternoon

AP Panama City
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2026 | 8:50 AM IST

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A preliminary magnitude 6.1 earthquake hit southern Panama Monday evening, according to the US Geological Survey, but there were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.

The quake struck around 6:20 p.m. at a depth of 10 kilometers (6 miles) about 18 kilometers (11 miles) west of Rio Grande in the country's south.

The quake comes after two powerful 7.7 and 6.6 magnitude earthquakes and a series of aftershocks roiled southern Panama on Friday afternoon. They collapsed buildings near the epicenter and prompted evacuations across the country. 

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Oct 13 2026 | 8:49 AM IST