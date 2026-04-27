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Home / World News / Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hits part of northern Japan, no damage reported

Earthquake of magnitude 6.2 hits part of northern Japan, no damage reported

No tsunami advisory was issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency

earthquake

The quake struck 18 kilometres west of the small town of Sarabetsu on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido at a depth of 81 kilometres | AI generated image

AP Tokyo
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2026 | 6:56 AM IST

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A magnitude 6.2 earthquake shook part of northern Japan early Monday, but no damage or casualties have been reported.

No tsunami advisory was issued by the Japan Meteorological Agency.

The quake struck 18 kilometres west of the small town of Sarabetsu on Japan's northernmost main island of Hokkaido at a depth of 81 kilometres, according to the US Geological Survey. It measured the quake's strength at 6.1 magnitude.

A week ago, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake prompted Japan to issue an advisory of a slightly higher risk of a possible megaquake for the nation's northeastern coastal areas.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 27 2026 | 6:56 AM IST

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