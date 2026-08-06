Eli Lilly raises annual revenue expectation as GLP-1 drugs fuel growth
Eli Lilly raised its full-year revenue forecast after stronger-than-expected quarterly results, driven by robust demand for Mounjaro and Zepbound
Reuters
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Eli Lilly and Co posted better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year revenue forecast on Wednesday, banking on sustained demand for its blockbuster GLP-1 weight-loss and diabetes drugs.
Sales of diabetes drug Mounjaro rose 91 per cent to $9.94 billion, beating analysts’ estimates, while obesity drug Zepbound brought in $4.93 billion, compared with expectations of $4.73 billion.
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Topics : Eli Lilly healthcare Market
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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 12:22 AM IST