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Home / World News / Eli Lilly raises annual revenue expectation as GLP-1 drugs fuel growth

Eli Lilly raises annual revenue expectation as GLP-1 drugs fuel growth

Eli Lilly raised its full-year revenue forecast after stronger-than-expected quarterly results, driven by robust demand for Mounjaro and Zepbound

Eli Lilly

(Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 06 2026 | 12:22 AM IST

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Eli Lilly and Co posted better-than-expected quarterly results and raised its full-year revenue forecast on Wednesday, banking on sustained demand for its blockbuster GLP-1 weight-loss and diabetes drugs. 
Sales of diabetes drug Mounjaro rose 91 per cent to $9.94 billion, beating analysts’ estimates, while obesity drug Zepbound brought in $4.93 billion, compared with expectations of $4.73 billion.
  

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Topics : Eli Lilly healthcare Market

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First Published: Aug 06 2026 | 12:22 AM IST