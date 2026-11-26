Elon Musk doubles pledge, says every US kid to get two SpaceX shares
SpaceX will contribute one newly issued share of its Class A common stock to every currently active Trump Account, the company said in a statement Wednesday
Bloomberg
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By Peter Vercoe
Elon Musk and SpaceX will give every child in the US two shares in the space exploration company, doubling a commitment the world’s richest person made just last month.
SpaceX will contribute one newly issued share of its Class A common stock to every currently active Trump Account, the company said in a statement Wednesday. As part of his pledge to donate one SpaceX share to every kid in America, Musk will personally match the number of shares donated by SpaceX.
There are about 72 million children in the US, according to estimates from the US Census Bureau, which would make the donation worth about $18.4 billion at the current share price.
SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell separately announced she will gift more than 2 million SpaceX shares. The statement didn’t give any details on how they will be distributed.
Musk is by far the world’s richest person with a net worth of about $820 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His SpaceX shares account for the vast majority of that wealth, at about $650 billion, with the rest coming from Tesla Inc., Boring Co. and Neuralink.
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First Published: Nov 26 2026 | 11:02 AM IST