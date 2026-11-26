By Peter Vercoe

Elon Musk and SpaceX will give every child in the US two shares in the space exploration company, doubling a commitment the world’s richest person made just last month.

SpaceX will contribute one newly issued share of its Class A common stock to every currently active Trump Account, the company said in a statement Wednesday. As part of his pledge to donate one SpaceX share to every kid in America, Musk will personally match the number of shares donated by SpaceX.

There are about 72 million children in the US, according to estimates from the US Census Bureau, which would make the donation worth about $18.4 billion at the current share price.