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Home / World News / Elon Musk joined phone call with Trump, PM Modi on West Asia conflict

Elon Musk joined phone call with Trump, PM Modi on West Asia conflict

The report said the inclusion of Musk, confirmed by two US officials, suggests that the world's richest man is back on better terms with the president

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO

Trump and Musk had a falling out last year following the billionaire's departure from the government, where he had been tasked with slashing the work force

Press Trust of India Washington
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 28 2026 | 9:07 AM IST

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Billionaire Elon Musk joined the phone call between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump earlier this week, the New York Times reported.

Trump had called Modi to discuss the war with Iran on Tuesday, the first interaction between the two leaders since Israel and the US' military strikes on Iran began on February 28.

"Elon Musk participated in a phone call on Tuesday with President Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi of India, an unusual appearance by a private citizen on a call between two heads of state during a wartime crisis," the New York Times reported quoting unnamed US officials.

 

The report said the inclusion of Musk, confirmed by two US officials, suggests that the world's richest man is back on better terms with the president.

Trump and Musk had a falling out last year following the billionaire's departure from the government, where he had been tasked with slashing the work force.

The report said it is unclear why Musk was on the call or whether he spoke.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Elon Musk Donald Trump Narendra Modi Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions

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First Published: Mar 28 2026 | 9:04 AM IST

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