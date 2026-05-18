Monday, May 18, 2026 | 11:13 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Elon Musk says he will not sell SpaceX stake ahead of planned IPO launch

Elon Musk says he will not sell SpaceX stake ahead of planned IPO launch

SpaceX could file publicly for a record-breaking IPO next week at a valuation exceeding $2 trillion

Elon Musk

Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 18 2026 | 11:11 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Elon Musk said he is not selling any SpaceX shares, with the company reportedly preparing to file publicly for its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) as soon as next week.
 
“I’m not selling any shares,” Musk wrote on X in response to a user post suggesting he do so after a lock-up period.
 
The rocket, satellite and artificial intelligence company could file publicly for its IPO as soon as Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
SpaceX has already filed confidentially and is seeking to raise as much as $75 billion at a valuation of more than $2 trillion, which would make it the largest IPO of all time.
 
 
SpaceX shareholders received a notification on Friday that the company is executing a 5-for-1 stock split, a move that will reduce the price investors pay for each share offered in the impending IPO.
 
The current fair market value per share has been adjusted to about $105.32 from $526.59 following the split, according to people familiar with the matter.
 
The company aims to begin formal marketing for the share sale as soon as June 4, price the IPO as early as June 11 and list on June 12, Bloomberg reported earlier.

More From This Section

Xi Jinping, Jinping, China President

China's economic slowdown revives calls for stronger stimulus measures

us-iran, iran us flags

Iran war saddles global companies with over $25 billion in losses so far

us-iran, iran us flags

Pakistan conveys revised Iranian peace proposal to US amid fragile truce

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, right, receives Norway's top honour, the Grand Cross of the Royal Norwegian Order of Merit

PM Modi conferred Norway's top civilian honour, his 32nd global award

Barakah Nuclear Power Plant in the Al Dhafra Region

Deeply concerned: India on drone strike near UAE's Barakah nuclear plant

Topics : Elon Musk shares SpaceX

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 18 2026 | 11:10 PM IST

Explore News

CSK v s SRH LIVEStocks to watch todayQ4 Results TodayITC Q4 PreviewRetirement Income SchemeGold-Silver Price TodayWhy Stock Market Crash TodayPeddi Trailer Date TimeTechnology NewsPersonal Finance