Elon Musk says he will not sell SpaceX stake ahead of planned IPO launch

Elon Musk said he is not selling any SpaceX shares, with the company reportedly preparing to file publicly for its long-awaited initial public offering (IPO) as soon as next week.

“I’m not selling any shares,” Musk wrote on X in response to a user post suggesting he do so after a lock-up period.

The rocket, satellite and artificial intelligence company could file publicly for its IPO as soon as Wednesday, according to people familiar with the matter.

SpaceX has already filed confidentially and is seeking to raise as much as $75 billion at a valuation of more than $2 trillion, which would make it the largest IPO of all time.

SpaceX shareholders received a notification on Friday that the company is executing a 5-for-1 stock split, a move that will reduce the price investors pay for each share offered in the impending IPO.

The current fair market value per share has been adjusted to about $105.32 from $526.59 following the split, according to people familiar with the matter.

The company aims to begin formal marketing for the share sale as soon as June 4, price the IPO as early as June 11 and list on June 12, Bloomberg reported earlier.