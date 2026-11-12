Elon Musk says it would be an honor to hire Nvidia's Jensen Huang

ALSO READ: Nvidia preparing to oust Jensen Huang after multiple extramarital affairs Elon Musk said it would be an honor to hire Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, who is at risk of being ousted following reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including with a woman reportedly suspected of spying for China.

ALSO READ: Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang had relationship with executive who reported to him Musk’s expression of support on X, in a response to a post urging him to recruit Huang, comes as Nvidia’s board meets to consider a future without its founder. Huang has been embroiled in scandal after admitting he had an affair with an alleged spy, with the crisis escalating after a New York Times report that he had a relationship with one of his direct reports.

ALSO READ: Nvidia drama triggers difficult search for Jensen Huang's successor Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc., and Huang have known each other for at least a decade, and both men joined US President Donald Trump’s high-profile visit to China earlier this year. Musk previously expressed his admiration for Huang and said he expected to continue ordering chips from Nvidia.

Nvidia is a key supplier of graphics processing units to Tesla, which uses them to train artificial intelligence models for autonomous driving and robotics. Nvidia also supplies computing technology for Tesla’s driver-assistance systems, though the carmaker is developing its own chips.