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Home / World News / Elon Musk says it would be an honor to hire Nvidia's Jensen Huang

Elon Musk says it would be an honor to hire Nvidia's Jensen Huang

Musk's expression of support on X, in a response to a post urging him to recruit Huang, comes as Nvidia's board meets to consider a future without its founder

Elon Musk, Jensen Huang, Musk Huang, Musk-Huang, Elon Musk-Jensen Huang

Elon Musk, left, and Jensen Huang | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 12 2026 | 12:43 PM IST

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Elon Musk said it would be an honor to hire Nvidia Corp. Chief Executive Officer Jensen Huang, who is at risk of being ousted following reports of multiple extramarital affairs, including with a woman reportedly suspected of spying for China. 
 
Musk’s expression of support on X, in a response to a post urging him to recruit Huang, comes as Nvidia’s board meets to consider a future without its founder. Huang has been embroiled in scandal after admitting he had an affair with an alleged spy, with the crisis escalating after a New York Times report that he had a relationship with one of his direct reports. 
 
 
Musk, CEO of Tesla Inc., and Huang have known each other for at least a decade, and both men joined US President Donald Trump’s high-profile visit to China earlier this year. Musk previously expressed his admiration for Huang and said he expected to continue ordering chips from Nvidia. 
 
Nvidia is a key supplier of graphics processing units to Tesla, which uses them to train artificial intelligence models for autonomous driving and robotics. Nvidia also supplies computing technology for Tesla’s driver-assistance systems, though the carmaker is developing its own chips.  

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First Published: Nov 12 2026 | 12:22 PM IST