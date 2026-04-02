Elon Musk, US SEC head toward trial over Twitter investor fraud case

By Nicola M White

Elon Musk and the US Securities Exchange Commission told a judge they are heading toward a trial over the regulator’s allegations that the billionaire cheated Twitter Inc. investors before his 2022 buyout of the social media platform.

The joint status report filed Wednesday in Washington federal court comes just two weeks after lawyers said they were engaged in talks about “potential resolution” of the lawsuit the SEC filed in January 2025. The attorneys said in the new filing that they and their clients discussed alternative dispute resolution options.

“The parties do not believe that this case would benefit at this time from the court’s ADR procedures or any other form of ADR,” according to the filing.

Musk has faced recent setbacks in other legal cases related to his purchase of Twitter four years ago.

A San Francisco jury in March found Musk misled investors when he tweeted that Twitter — now called X — had too many fake accounts and then tried to back out of his $44 billion offer to buy the company. This week, a Manhattan federal judge granted class-action status to investors who claim he manipulated the company’s share price in the runup to the buyout.

The SEC declined to comment beyond Wednesday’s filing. An attorney for Musk didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Musk sought to dismiss the SEC’s case in August, calling it “a waste of this court’s time and taxpayer resources.” US District Judge Sparkle Sooknanan rejected the request in February. The SEC called on the judge to find Musk liable without a trial and said there is “absolutely no dispute” the billionaire missed the deadline to disclose he was stockpiling shares in the then-public company. Sooknanan denied that request as well. The SEC sued Musk days before President Donald Trump took office last year, alleging the serial entrepreneur missed a deadline to file a special form disclosing he accumulated at least a 5 per cent ownership stake in Twitter. That delay cost Twitter shareholders more than $150 million, the regulator said.

In the joint filing, lawyers on both sides said they’re ready to move ahead with pre-trial information sharing, known as discovery. Musk’s lawyers asked for 12 months to complete discovery, saying they’re waiting for the SEC to turn over an investigative file that includes testimony and transcripts from about 40 people.

“The process of reviewing the SEC’s voluminous investigative file alone — the product of a nearly three-year investigation — will take considerable time and will directly inform what discovery Mr. Musk will pursue in this action from both the SEC and third-parties,” according to the filing.