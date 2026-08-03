Essar Group plans $5.8 billion energy transition investment in UK by 2035
Essar Energy Transition Fuels (EETF), a unit of Essar Group, operates a 200,000-barrels-per-day Stanlow refinery
Reuters NEW DELHI
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India's Essar Group plans to invest 4.3 billion pounds ($5.79 billion) to build low-carbon energy transition projects in the UK by 2035, it said in a statement on Monday.
Essar Energy Transition Fuels (EETF), a unit of Essar Group, operates a 200,000-barrels-per-day Stanlow refinery.
The 4.3-billion-pound investment pipeline will support the UK's energy transition, "generating massive long-term economic value, and creating thousands of highly skilled jobs," said Prashant Ruia, Chairman of EETF.
Of the planned investment, more than 1 billion pounds are nearing final investment decision to transform Stanlow into a leading energy transition hub, the statement said.
Essar is expanding its retail network in the UK and aims to supply 800 new locations with its fuels.
Essar is also exploring building data centres near the Stanlow project.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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Topics : Essar Group energy industry UK
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First Published: Aug 03 2026 | 2:46 PM IST