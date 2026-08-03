Essar Group plans $5.8 billion energy transition investment in UK by 2035

India's Essar Group ​plans to invest 4.3 billion pounds ($5.79 billion) to build low-carbon energy transition projects in the UK by 2035, it ‌said in a statement ​on Monday.

​Essar Energy Transition Fuels (EETF), a unit ​of Essar Group, operates a 200,000-barrels-per-day Stanlow refinery.

The 4.3-billion-pound investment pipeline will support the UK's energy ​transition, "generating massive long-term economic value, and ‌creating thousands of highly skilled ​jobs," said Prashant Ruia, Chairman of EETF.

Of the planned investment, more than ‌1 billion ​pounds are nearing ‌final investment decision to transform ‌Stanlow into a leading energy transition hub, ​the statement said.

Essar is expanding its retail network ​in the UK and aims to supply 800 new ‌locations with its fuels.

Essar ‌is also exploring building data centres near the Stanlow project.