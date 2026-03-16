EU considers redirecting Red Sea naval mission to protect Strait of Hormuz

By Andrea Palasciano

The European Union’s foreign policy chief is encouraging member states to redirect the bloc’s Red Sea naval mission to help restart oil and gas shipments in the Strait of Hormuz.

“If we want to have security in this region, it would be easiest to already use the operation we have in the region and maybe change a bit,” Kaja Kallas said Monday, ahead of a meeting of EU foreign ministers.

The EU operation in question is Aspides, which was launched in 2024 after the Houthis attacked shipping vessels in the Red Sea. Officials are now discussing whether the bloc could turn that mission to the Strait of Hormuz, a key shipping route that has been effectively closed since the US and Israel attacked Iran.

Ministers will debate “whether it’s possible to really change the mandate of this mission,” Kallas said.

The blockade has sent energy prices soaring, leaving European officials anxious about inflation, economic slowdowns and even food supply disruptions. Roughly a fifth of the world’s oil moves through the narrow passage.

In addition to shifting the Aspides operation, countries are also exploring a “coalition of the willing” operation, Kallas said.

“We also need to see what would be the fastest way to provide this opening of the Strait of Hormuz,” Kallas said.

President Donald Trump is trying to pressure countries to help reopen the strait. On Sunday, he said he was “demanding” that others offer assistance.

“Why are we maintaining the Hormuz strait when it’s really there for China and many other countries? Why aren’t they doing it?” Trump said.

Trump also directly called out his North Atlantic Treaty Organization allies in an interview with the Financial Times, warning that the military alliance would have a “very bad future” if its members don’t aid the US in Iran. The president’s renewed attacks on the transatlantic alliance received a tepid response from European officials on Monday.

“Nato is there for the case where one of the members of Nato is attacked, and I want to remind that none of us has been directly attacked,” said Luxembourg’s Foreign Minister Xavier Bettel. “There are no grounds for now to invoke Article 5,” he added, referencing the alliance’s collective defense clause.

Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys was more willing to engage. “We have to look into it and consider it,” he told Bloomberg TV in an interview in Brussels. “I would look for the in-depth debate within Nato.”

In the UK, Work and Pensions Secretary Pat McFadden, speaking for the government, said Trump had spoken to Prime Minister Keir Starmer Sunday night. But he didn’t commit to offering any assistance.

“Of course, everyone is concerned about the situation in the Straits of Hormuz and the wider effect of this war on energy prices,” said McFadden, a close Starmer ally. “But it’s also important to remember that we have not sought to be a protagonist in this war.”

While the Aspides vessels are currently allowed to navigate in the Strait of Hormuz, their mandate doesn’t enable them do more than that. EU countries would have to unanimously agree to change those directives, which could be difficult.

But German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said he wasn’t keen about getting Aspides more directly involved in the Iran conflict.

in an interview with ARD on Sunday, Wadephul said he’s “very skeptical that expanding the Aspides mission in the Strait of Hormuz would lead to greater security” and that Germany “will not participate in this dispute.”

Italy is also currently not in favor of repurposing the Aspides mission to guard the Strait of Hormuz, according to a person familiar with the matter. The country has one ship deployed in the mission.

Short of that, the EU is hoping member states could commit more assets to the either the existing Aspides mission or other regional efforts, an EU diplomat said. Already, France has sent two extra vessels to bolster Aspides.