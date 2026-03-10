EU urges US to strictly enforce G7 price cap on Russian oil exports

The European Commission urged the United States on Tuesday to strictly enforce ​the G7 price cap on Russian ‌oil after Washington announced on Monday it was waiving certain oil-related sanctions as a way to ensure ​supply and lower prices.

Oil prices surged ​to $119 a barrel on Monday, their ??highest levels in almost four years, on ​fears of Gulf output cuts and disrupted ​exports by tanker.

G7 finance ministers said on Monday they were ready to release oil from strategic reserves ​to help lower prices, if necessary.

"It ​is very important to strictly enforce the G7 price ‌gap ??and potentially move to the full maritime services ban to limit Russia's war revenues, because the opposite would be self-defeating," European ​Economic Commissioner ​Valdis Dombrovskis ??told a news conference.