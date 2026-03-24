Europe, Australia agree to free trade deal to boost ties, defy US

By James Mayger and Jorge Valero

The European Union and Australia agreed to a free-trade deal, wrapping up almost a decade of talks as the two sides push to tighten ties and reinvigorate a rules-based order that’s under assault from the Trump administration.

The conclusion of negotiations for the agreement was announced Tuesday in Canberra by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese and Ursula von der Leyen, the EU’s top executive. Once the text is adopted by the European Council it will need to be signed by both sides and then ratified by their parliaments to enter into force, according to a statement from the European Commission.

“This is an agreement that is a win on both sides,” von der Leyen told reporters. “All Australian industrial exports to the European Union will become tariff free.”

The two sides also signed a Security and Defence Partnership to facilitate better cooperation on crisis management and security challenges.

Australia and the EU are working to shield their economies from President Donald Trump’s tariff program and China’s restrictions on critical minerals. The EU recently struck trade accords with India and the Mercosur bloc of South American countries, revitalizing talks after years of delays in some cases.

Australia ran a $33 billion trade deficit with the EU last year, according to the International Monetary Fund, exporting almost $12 billion worth of goods and importing over $44 billion worth.

Now, the two sides have a pact they claim will significantly boost trade. EU trade chief Maros Sefcovic said this week that he expects the bloc’s annual goods and service exports to Australia to jump one third over the next decade, up from €65 billion ($75.5 billion) currently.

The agreement also:

Eliminates Australian tariffs on imports including cheese, meat preparations, chocolate, wine and sparkling wine

Sets quotas for 30,600 tons of Australian beef, 55% of which will be able to be imported into the EU tariff free 10 years after the pact comes into force

Sets quotas for 25,000 tons of sheep and goat meat to be imported tariff free, with that being phased in over seven years

Allows 35,000 tons of Australian raw sugar cane to get tariff-free entry into the EU, as well as smaller quotas for Australian dairy products

Australian agricultural producers will have to stop using most geographical-based names for branded food products, although Australian firms will still be able to use feta, gruyere and a few other names for their products

“These agreements put in place lasting, trust-based structures to support peace and security through strength; driving prosperity through rules-based trade, and working together to uphold global institutions, von der Leyen said in a statement. “We are sending a strong signal to the rest of the world that friendship and cooperation is what matters most in times of turbulence.”

Negotiators had been on the cusp of sealing a trade pact for weeks, but talks kept hitting snags over issues like meat trade. Australia was pushing the EU to raise the amount of beef that can enter the bloc under preferential terms. But agricultural imports are a sensitive issue for the EU, which doesn’t want to undermine its own sector.

In order to appease farmers on both sides, the deal includes protections in case of sudden price swings. Another hard-fought issue during negotiations was protections for specific European goods like Prosecco. The agreement will shield several hundred EU-specific products, including 231 types of spirits and wine.

On cars, Australia currently applies a luxury car tax, by which vehicles above a certain price threshold need to pay a tax when imported. As part of the FTA negotiations, Australia agreed to increase the threshold for electric vehicles to A$120,000 ($84,000).

Notably, officials also reached a framework to cooperate more on critical raw materials, a top priority for countries after China restricted its exports of rare earth materials last year.

“Australia is blessed with huge natural wealth and they have possessions almost all critical minerals we need,” Sefcovic said. “But they need the good investors, they need the offtakers, they need the partners to develop this natural wealth.”