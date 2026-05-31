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Home / World News / European Union mulls temporary freeze on Russian crude oil price cap

European Union mulls temporary freeze on Russian crude oil price cap

The EU is weighing a freeze on its Russian oil price cap as the West Asia conflict drives crude prices sharply higher ahead of a July review

Russian oil bound for China shifts to India

Representative Image | (Photo: Bloomberg)

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2026 | 10:50 PM IST

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The European Union (EU) is considering a temporary freeze to its price cap on Russian oil as the war in the West Asia continues into a fourth month, said people familiar with the matter. 
The bloc adopted a dynamic mechanism last year to ensure that the price cap is automatically set every six months at 15 per cent lower than the average market rate for Russian Urals crude. The current price threshold is $44.10 per barrel and is due for review later this summer. Under the cap, European firms are banned from providing services such as insurance and transportation involving oil sold above the threshold. 
 
Oil prices have soared as a result of the Iran war and the effective closure of the Strait of Hormuz. The next price cap review in July would likely see the level rise to at least $65, higher than the previous $60 threshold set collectively by the Group of Seven, said the people, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss private deliberations.  
The freeze would keep the price cap at the current rate. Other options under consideration include suspending dynamic and automatic increases until the end of the year in light of the exceptional circumstances in the West Asia, or capping any rise to $60 back in line with the G7 level, the people said. 
The move would be part of the EU’s latest sanctions package, the bloc’s 21st since Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022. The EU aims to finalise and formally propose a package of new measures in early June. Member-state envoys were briefed on the plans last week.  
Ukraine says it hit Saratov oil refinery in Russia 

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  Ukraine’s military said it attacked the Rosneft PJSC’s Saratov oil refinery in southwestern Russia and an oil-pumping unit elsewhere, while local authorities reported overnight drone fires and attacks at undisclosed industrial facilities.  
The latest strikes came as Ukraine continues stepped-up targeting of Russian oil assets to curb the Kremlin’s inflow of petrodollars as the Iran war keeps oil prices high.  
Control units were hit and “a large-scale fire” confirmed on the territory of Saratov refinery, which produces fuel for Russia’s military, the Ukrainian General Staff said Sunday on Telegram. 
   

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Topics : Russia Oil production Oil price Oil Prices US sanctions European Union

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First Published: May 31 2026 | 10:50 PM IST

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