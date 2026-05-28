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Home / World News / Ex-BP Chairman Manifold hits back at 'lies' told about his conduct

Ex-BP Chairman Manifold hits back at 'lies' told about his conduct

Manifold's dismissal is the latest in a prolonged period of leadership upheaval at BP, which has included 3 CEOs in as many years, and raises fresh questions about company's internal processes

Albert Manifold

Albert Manifold was seen as accelerating BP’s strategic reboot in response to investor pressure | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : May 28 2026 | 1:35 PM IST

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By Mitchell Ferman and Ruth David
 
Former BP Plc Chairman Albert Manifold said nobody raised the issue of his conduct during his time at the oil major, hitting back at what he said were lies “told about me.” 
BP ousted Manifold on Tuesday after eight months on the job, citing serious concerns related to “governance standards, oversight, and conduct.” The company didn’t provide further details in its statement, but people close to BP who requested anonymity said there had been complaints about aggressive behavior by Manifold toward employees, as well as of mishandling sensitive information and seeking to bypass the board.
 
 
“At no point in my tenure as Chairman of BP has anyone raised with me any issue about my conduct or my relationship with my colleagues,” Manifold said in a statement on Thursday. “I dispute entirely this characterisation of my conduct.”
 
Manifold’s dismissal is the latest in a prolonged period of leadership upheaval at BP, which has included three chief executive officers in as many years, and raises fresh questions about the company’s internal processes at a time when it’s seeking to turn around years of poor performance. Manifold was seen as accelerating BP’s strategic reboot in response to investor pressure.

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In a lengthy statement distributed by a public relations firm on Thursday, Manifold acknowledged his push to transform the London-based energy giant. 
 
“Is it possible that in my determination to drive change on costs, performance, the balance sheet, and shareholder communications, I pushed hard and challenged people directly? Yes, it is,” he said. “But there is a considerable distance between driving an organisation with urgency and the characterisation of my conduct that is now being put about.”
 
BP shares rose 1 per cent on Thursday, after declining almost 7 per cent over the previous two sessions.
 
On Tuesday, BP leaders told investors it will stick with the strategy championed by Manifold since his October appointment. The Irishman, who previously ran building-materials giant CRH Plc, pushed BP to invest in its core oil and gas business, improve operational performance, and sell assets.
 
The decision to oust Manifold consolidates the authority of new Chief Executive Officer Meg O’Neill, who Manifold hired last year. She has already begun to reshape the company — announcing a restructuring within a couple of weeks of starting in the role last month.
 
The oil giant had underperformed rivals for years after former CEO Bernard Looney, who was removed after failing to disclose personal relationships with colleagues to the board, pivoted the company toward renewable energy.

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First Published: May 28 2026 | 1:35 PM IST

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