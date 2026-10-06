Tuesday, October 06, 2026 | 03:31 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Ex-German spy chief August Hanning detained on suspicion of espionage

Ex-German spy chief August Hanning detained on suspicion of espionage

The investigation was launched after the ‌discovery of an alleged leak ‌of intelligence reports intended for the chancellery

Former German foreign intelligence ​chief August Hanning

Former German foreign intelligence ​chief August Hanning | File Photo: Reuters

Reuters BERLIN
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 06 2026 | 3:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former German foreign intelligence ​chief August Hanning has been detained on suspicion of espionage, treason and obtaining classified ‌information for ​a foreign power, ​Bild newspaper reported on ​Tuesday.
 
The report said prosecutors allege Hanning, whose tenure ended in 2005, bought ​secret information from a ‌former employee of the foreign ​intelligence agency BND and intended to sell it on as ‌part of ​his consulting ‌activities.
 
The BND and the ‌office of Germany's federal ​prosecutor did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for ​comment.
 
The investigation was launched after the ‌discovery of an alleged leak ‌of intelligence reports intended for the chancellery, Bild said.  
 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Ursula von der Leyen, Ursula, von der Leyen, Leyen

Exporters to get an extra year on methane rules: EU's Ursula von der Leyen

FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation

FBI removes Accenture contractor after breach exposes employee data: Report

Citigroup

Citigroup takes top spot in global IPO underwriting through September

semiconductors, GPU chips, chips

Banks chase risky chip loans as Asia's $8.2 trn AI buildout gathers pace

Asia, East Asia, Asia economy, Asian nations

World Bank raises India growth forecast to 7.1% for FY27 on strong demand

Topics : Germany Espionage

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchIndia Bloc March TodayTCS Q2 Results PreviewRBI MPC Meeting DateReforms on the cardsPrivate bank stocksDrishyam 3 Box OfficeGold Silver Rate Today

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 06 2026 | 3:28 PM IST