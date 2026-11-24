By P R Sanjai

Jensen Huang’s surprise return to lead Nvidia Corp. puts a spotlight on corporate governance and the company’s pivotal role in the artificial intelligence boom, according to former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan.

Rajan, a finance professor at the University of Chicago Booth School of Business, said the global rally that followed also raised questions about the US government’s role in putting him back in charge, and governance at Nvidia under his renewed leadership.

Huang’s return to the company at the center of the AI boom restored confidence in technology stocks after his exit earlier this month rattled the trade. But Rajan said a larger question that predated the latest turmoil remains: whether returns on trillions of dollars of investment in computing can justify the debt-fueled spending. “Are there going to be checks and balances on him?” Rajan said in an interview with Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin. He asked whether potential malfeasance would be thoroughly investigated by the US chipmaker.

Rajan said some people compare Nvidia to American International Group Inc. during the 2008 global financial crisis because it sits at the center of many contracts and helps keep the boom going. He said the systemic risk isn’t significant now but could grow given the scale of planned investment.

Rajan stopped short of calling AI a bubble, saying it may simply reflect excessive optimism. He said security concerns, particularly in the event of a major cyberattack, could trigger a sharp drop in demand.