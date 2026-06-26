Friday, June 26, 2026 | 08:19 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Ex-Trump adviser Bolton pleads guilty to mishandling classified documents

Ex-Trump adviser Bolton pleads guilty to mishandling classified documents

His plea agreement with the Justice Department may enable him to avoid time behind bars, but the judge ultimately will decide his punishment

The probe into John Bolton surfaced in August after the FBI searched his Maryland home and Washington office for classified records from his government tenure

AP Greenbelt
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 26 2026 | 8:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former Trump administration national security adviser John Bolton pleaded guilty on Friday to illegally retaining classified information, sealing a deal with federal prosecutors that could allow him to avoid a prison term.

Bolton, who became an outspoken critic of President Donald Trump after serving in the Republican's first administration, is scheduled to be sentenced on October 28 by US District Judge Theodore Chuang in Greenbelt, Maryland.

Bolton pleaded guilty to a single count of illegally retaining classified information. His plea agreement with the Justice Department may enable him to avoid time behind bars, but the judge ultimately will decide his punishment.

 

The plea agreement recommends capping any prison sentence at five years but the judge isn't bound by that part of the deal. Bolton can withdraw his guilty plea if the judge issues a longer prison sentence or a fine greater than USD 2.25 million.

Bolton was charged last October with 18 counts of either retaining or disseminating classified information, including diary-like notes that he shared with relatives as he wrote a memoir about his career in government.

Also Read

Stephen Miller

US' doors are closed to asylum seekers: White House Dy Chief of Staff

Pentagon, US Pentagon

US Army to build critical minerals processing plants on military bases

US President aircraft

Trump to make first trip on Qatar-gifted presidential jet on July 1

JD Vance

Watergate would be 12-hour news story today: Vance compares Trump to Nixon

monsoon, rain

Best of BS Opinion: Weather risks, state finances and Trump's economics

Other Trump adversaries have been charged with federal crimes during his second term in the White House. While some of those cases have collapsed under judicial scrutiny and amid claims of political retribution, Bolton didn't mount a vigorous defence against his charges before cutting a deal.

FBI agents searched Bolton's Maryland home and Washington, DC, office last August, but the investigation began before Trump returned to the White House in January 2025.

Bolton served for more than a year in Trump's first administration before getting pushed out in 2019. He later published a book called "The Room Where it Happened" that presented an unflattering portrait of Trump's leadership.

The Trump administration fought unsuccessfully to block the book's release, claiming it contained classified information that could jeopardize national security. Trump derided Bolton as a "crazy" warmonger who would have led the country into "World War Six."  Bolton's indictment focused on notes that he shared with his wife and daughter rather than the contents of his book. After sending one document, Bolton wrote in a message to his relatives, "None of which we talk about!!!" In response, one of his relatives wrote, "Shhhhh," prosecutors said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

The CITIC Tower, also known as China Zun, the tallest building in the Chinese capital, stands among other skyscrapers in Beijing, China June 26, 2026. Picture taken through a window. Reuters/Tingshu Wang

Small plane crashes into Beijing's tallest building; police seal off area

Dubai

Dubai issues incoming missile alert, sounds all clear minutes later

India oil imports, Crude Oil, Russia Oil production

Oil heads for steep weekly losses as Hormuz tanker traffic gathers pace

Tata Motors has commenced construction of its new Rs 9,000 crore plant in Tamil Nadu, which will also manufacture the next generation of Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) vehicles. This marks the first time a premium vehicle will be fully manufactured in India

Probe links Russia to Jaguar hack that caused $2.5 bn hit to UK economy

russia, ukraine, russia ukraine war

Ukraine hits Russian chemical plant again in heavy overnight drone attack

Topics : Donald Trump John Bolton prison

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 26 2026 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayBank Holiday todayGoldman Sachs Forecast on India GDPHighest FD Rates in June 2026Gold and Silver Rate TodayIran on Strait of Hormuz IRE vs IND 1st T20FIFA World Cup 2026 June 26 MatchesEPFO Service Down DateMaruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift