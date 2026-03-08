Sunday, March 08, 2026 | 08:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Explosion heard near US embassy in Oslo, no casualties so far: Report

The blast occurred at about 1 am. There was no further information on the cause of the explosion or who was responsible for it

Bloomberg
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 08 2026 | 8:12 AM IST

By Yi Wei Wong
  An explosion took place on Sunday near the US embassy in Oslo, Agence-France Presse reported, citing a statement from Norwegian police who said there were no reports of casualties. 
The blast occurred at about 1 am. local time, according to the report. There was no further information on the cause of the explosion or who was responsible for it, AFP said.
 

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions Norway

First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 8:12 AM IST

