Explosion heard near US embassy in Oslo, no casualties so far: Report
The blast occurred at about 1 am. There was no further information on the cause of the explosion or who was responsible for it

By Yi Wei Wong
An explosion took place on Sunday near the US embassy in Oslo, Agence-France Presse reported, citing a statement from Norwegian police who said there were no reports of casualties.
The blast occurred at about 1 am. local time, according to the report. There was no further information on the cause of the explosion or who was responsible for it, AFP said.
First Published: Mar 08 2026 | 8:12 AM IST