Monday, March 09, 2026 | 08:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / FATF adds Kuwait, Papua New Guinea to increased monitoring list

FATF adds Kuwait, Papua New Guinea to increased monitoring list

Kuwait and Papua New Guinea have been placed under FATF's increased monitoring, while Iran, DPRK and Myanmar continue on the high-risk list requiring enhanced due diligence

The logo of the FATF (the Financial Action Task Force) is seen during a news conference after a plenary session at the OECD Headquarters in Paris

FATF has advised its members and other jurisdictions to apply enhanced due diligence measures proportionate to risks arising from Myanmar

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 09 2026 | 8:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has added Kuwait and Papua New Guinea to its list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring, while retaining Iran, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), and Myanmar in its list of high-risk jurisdictions requiring enhanced measures.
 
In a public statement issued after its plenary meeting held on February 11–13, 2026, the FATF said Kuwait and Papua New Guinea were placed under “increased monitoring” after identifying strategic deficiencies in their frameworks to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday.
 
Countries placed on this so-called “grey list” commit to implementing time-bound action plans to address the identified gaps.
 
 
The Paris-based watchdog said the list of “High-Risk Jurisdictions subject to a Call for Action” remains unchanged. Iran and the DPRK continue to be subject to countermeasures, while Myanmar remains under enhanced due diligence requirements following its inclusion in the list during the October 2022 plenary.
 
FATF has advised its members and other jurisdictions to apply enhanced due diligence measures proportionate to risks arising from Myanmar. At the same time, it has urged countries to ensure that financial flows related to humanitarian assistance, legitimate non-profit organisation (NPO) activities, and remittances are not disrupted.

Also Read

Soldiers of the Shan State Army march during a military parade in Loi Tai Leng, Shan State, Myanmar

Bridges, not barriers: Rethinking India-Myanmar border management

An Indian army tank moves during an army exercise (File Photo: Reuters)

India's strategy for subcontinental security

European Central Bank, ECB

Central banks across Europe face rising rate hike bets amid Iran war

LNG, LNG exports

How West Asia conflict threatens LNG supply chain powering India's economy

Iran women's football team are in 'grave danger' as they return home after Women's Asia Cup exit

Iran women's football team faces threats after anthem protest in Australia

 
Apart from the newly added countries, jurisdictions currently under increased monitoring include Algeria, Angola, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Kenya, Lao PDR, Lebanon, Monaco, Namibia, Nepal, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, Vietnam, the Virgin Islands (UK), and Yemen. These countries have developed action plans with the FATF to address weaknesses in their anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regimes.
 
The FATF periodically publishes statements titled “High-Risk Jurisdictions subject to a Call for Action” and “Jurisdictions under Increased Monitoring” as part of its global efforts to identify and work with countries that have strategic deficiencies in their anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing frameworks.
 
The FATF is an intergovernmental body that sets global standards for combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and other threats to the integrity of the international financial system. The FATF plenary, its decision-making body, meets three times a year to review progress and update these lists.
 

More From This Section

Saudi Aramco, oil refinery

Saudi Aramco cuts output at two oilfields amid Strait of Hormuz crisis

Containers, export, shipping

More small ships to West Asia from Apr 15 as freight rates jump 300%: FIEO

palm oil export, import, port, shipping

West Asia conflict could boost palm oil demand from biodiesel sector

US President Donald Trump

What 'Save America Act' proposes for US voter registration rules

Trade, ports, export

Customs issues norms for return of export cargo amid West Asia crisis

Topics : FATF Financial Action Task Force Kuwait Myanmar Iran

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 09 2026 | 8:02 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LiveFMGC Stock StodayFull List of T20 World Cup WinnersStock Market CrashGold-Silver Price TodayTop 10 Top Scorers in T20 World Cup 2026MWC 2026Delhi New L-GSugar Stocks RallyPersonal Finance