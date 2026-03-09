FATF adds Kuwait, Papua New Guinea to increased monitoring list

The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) has added Kuwait and Papua New Guinea to its list of jurisdictions under increased monitoring, while retaining Iran, the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea (DPRK), and Myanmar in its list of high-risk jurisdictions requiring enhanced measures.

In a public statement issued after its plenary meeting held on February 11–13, 2026, the FATF said Kuwait and Papua New Guinea were placed under “increased monitoring” after identifying strategic deficiencies in their frameworks to counter money laundering, terrorist financing, and proliferation financing, the Reserve Bank of India said in a statement on Monday.

Countries placed on this so-called “grey list” commit to implementing time-bound action plans to address the identified gaps.

The Paris-based watchdog said the list of “High-Risk Jurisdictions subject to a Call for Action” remains unchanged. Iran and the DPRK continue to be subject to countermeasures, while Myanmar remains under enhanced due diligence requirements following its inclusion in the list during the October 2022 plenary.

FATF has advised its members and other jurisdictions to apply enhanced due diligence measures proportionate to risks arising from Myanmar. At the same time, it has urged countries to ensure that financial flows related to humanitarian assistance, legitimate non-profit organisation (NPO) activities, and remittances are not disrupted.

Apart from the newly added countries, jurisdictions currently under increased monitoring include Algeria, Angola, Bolivia, Bulgaria, Cameroon, Côte d’Ivoire, Democratic Republic of the Congo, Haiti, Kenya, Lao PDR, Lebanon, Monaco, Namibia, Nepal, South Sudan, Syria, Venezuela, Vietnam, the Virgin Islands (UK), and Yemen. These countries have developed action plans with the FATF to address weaknesses in their anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing regimes.

The FATF periodically publishes statements titled “High-Risk Jurisdictions subject to a Call for Action” and “Jurisdictions under Increased Monitoring” as part of its global efforts to identify and work with countries that have strategic deficiencies in their anti-money laundering and counter-terrorism financing frameworks.

The FATF is an intergovernmental body that sets global standards for combating money laundering, terrorist financing, and other threats to the integrity of the international financial system. The FATF plenary, its decision-making body, meets three times a year to review progress and update these lists.