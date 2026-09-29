Tuesday, September 29, 2026 | 08:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / FBI puts gangster Goldy Brar on 10 most wanted list with $1 million reward

FBI puts gangster Goldy Brar on 10 most wanted list with $1 million reward

The FBI said Singh is allegedly involved in assassinations of political and religious figures, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortions, assaults, and the trafficking of narcotics and weapons

Goldy Brar

The probe agency warned that Singh should be considered armed, dangerous and an escape risk | Photo: ANI Digital

Press Trust of India Washington
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2026 | 8:30 AM IST

Listen to This Article

FBI on Monday added gangster Satinderjeet Singh alias Goldy Brar to its list of Ten Most Wanted Fugitives and announced a reward of $one million for information leading to his arrest.

"Satinderjeet Singh is wanted for his alleged involvement in the Lawrence Bishnoi Organized Crime Group which is allegedly engaged in a variety of violent acts in Southern California, and across the United States and Canada," the FBI said.

The probe agency warned that Singh should be considered armed, dangerous and an escape risk.

The FBI said Singh is allegedly involved in assassinations of political and religious figures, shootings, murders, kidnappings, extortions, assaults, and the trafficking of narcotics and weapons.

 

Singh is based in the United States and is the alleged leader of the Group in North America.

Also Read

FBI

FBI thwarts Russian plot to kill a prominent dissident in Washington

Sikh separatist leader Gurpatwant Singh Pannun

Sikh separatist Pannun says FBI warns him of new 'credible' life threat

FBI

FBI adds Bhagwanpuria gangster Nitish Kaushal to its most wanted list

FBI press conference

US cracks down on Lawrence Bishnoi gang; 24 arrested in global raids

FBI, Federal Bureau of Investigation

Will leave no stone unturned to hunt down those who harm US: FBI official

On July 1, a federal arrest warrant was issued for Singh in the United States District Court, Central District of California, after he was charged with Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisations conspiracy; conspiracy to interfere and attempted interference with commerce by extortion; and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

Singh was among the fugitives identified following Operation Hardball, a years-long federal investigation into India-based transnational organised crime groups.

In July, US authorities announced charges against 37 defendants linked to three such groups.

According to the FBI, one of the indictments focused on the Bishnoi enterprise, with Singh allegedly serving as one of its leaders. Investigators allege that Singh helped direct members and associates of the enterprise worldwide.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump rejects ambassador's claim he offered US weapons to China's Xi

SpaceX Starship

SpaceX's Starship launches into orbit for first time but flight ends early

US sanctions on Iran, Trump Economic Fury campaign, Iran oil exports China, US Iran economic pressure, Strait of Hormuz crisis

US, Iran officials separately talk with mediators in latest bid to end war

Trump, Essar Group, Iowa steel plant

Essar Group to invest $15 billion to build largest US steel plant in Iowa

pharma, pharmacy, capsule

US exempts India, 19 other nations from 100% tariff on speciality drugs

Topics : FBI Federal Bureau of Investigation

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to WatchAsian Games 2026 LIVEStocks to BuyBank Holiday ListBank Strike PostponedAsian Games 2026 Medal TallyStock market crash TodayNifty PSU Bank

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 29 2026 | 8:30 AM IST