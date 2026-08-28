Friday, August 28, 2026 | 09:50 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch

Buzzing :

Stock Market LiveStocks to watchBest selling smartphones 2026Subhash Chandra insolvencyBest Home Loan Rates in AugustHP OmniPad 12 reviewTATA Power ShareBHEL share priceTempsens IPO
Home / World News / Fed should raise rates to curb inflation, says ex-RBI chief Raghuram Rajan

Fed should raise rates to curb inflation, says ex-RBI chief Raghuram Rajan

Markets expect the Fed will raise rates in December as inflation remains elevated, while a sharp rise in bond yields indicates that investors are also pricing in some chance of a September move

Raghuram Rajan

Raghuram Rajan is leading one of five taskforces established by Warsh to examine the Fed’s approach to key aspects of policy making | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 28 2026 | 9:47 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Anup Roy
 
The Federal Reserve should raise interest rates to contain accelerating inflation, said Raghuram Rajan, a former Reserve Bank of India chief who is now serving on a task force set up to examine the US central bank.
 
“The Fed should be raising rates or should have raised rates already,” Rajan told Bloomberg Television’s Haslinda Amin in an interview from Jackson Hole, Wyoming, where he is attending the annual conference of central bankers and other senior officials. “I would be more hawkish than where the Fed is right now.” 
 
Markets expect the Fed will raise rates in December as inflation remains elevated, while a sharp rise in bond yields indicates that investors are also pricing in some chance of a September move. 
 
 
Fed Chair Kevin Warsh has kept markets guessing about his policy stance, avoiding any forward guidance. That means his speech on Friday at Jackson Hole will be closely watched for clues on the rate outlook and implications for global markets.

Also Read

gold, gold prices, gold silver prices

Gold hits over 3-month high ahead of US inflation data, Fed chair speech

Kevin Warsh

Investors seek clearer Fed guidance from Warsh at Jackson Hole address

US flag, USA

Americans struggle to make ends meet as inflation stays high: Fed official

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump moves to fire Fed's Lisa Cook again after June court setback

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

Policy prospects: Inflation projections demand monetary tighteningpremium

 
“I do think that financial conditions are not restrictive at this point,” Rajan said, adding US growth is coming from “very strong” investment in data centers. The US also has a “very strong fiscal deficit, which doesn’t look like it’s coming down anytime soon.” 
 
American consumers are running down savings and continuing to spend. “When you have all these things together, it would suggest an economy which is not being held back.”
 
Warsh’s communications strategy has been a bit shaky since taking the helm. After the July policy meeting, he offered little insight on his views of the economy and avoided offering forward guidance on rates. 
 
Investors interpreted his comments as showing a lack of resolve to bringing inflation back to target, and long-term bond yields subsequently climbed to a two-decade high.
 
Rajan sees the Fed chief differently. “Warsh has the right instincts,” and has tried to make clear that “he is very much against inflation,” and wants to bring it down, he said. 
 
Investors will follow the Fed chief’s speech to see “that he has a plan to do it; that he knows what he has to do, and he can communicate that very clearly.”
 
Rajan is leading one of five taskforces established by Warsh to examine the Fed’s approach to key aspects of policy making.  

More From This Section

A drone view of the Dhunge Bazar area after flash floods, in Nuwakot, Nepal

Fast-swelling lakes trigger fresh flood warnings in Nepal and China

People move to a safer place after flash floods, in Devighat Bidur Municipality area, Nuwakot, Nepal

Death toll from Nepal-Tibet flash flood climbs to 469, search ops continue

Anthropic

US judge blocks Pentagon's Anthropic blacklisting in AI safety dispute

A drone view of the Dhunge Bazar area after flash floods, in Nuwakot, Nepal

China issues Level-IV alert after devastating flash floods at Nepal border

Nepal flash flood

US pledges $500,000 aid, WHO extends support to Nepal amid flash floods

Topics : Raghuram Rajan Federal Reserve US Federal Reserve Fed rate hikes Fed rates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 28 2026 | 9:47 AM IST