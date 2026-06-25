Thursday, June 25, 2026 | 12:27 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Federal judge blocks Trump bid to require proof of citizenship for voting

Federal judge blocks Trump bid to require proof of citizenship for voting

A federal judge permanently blocked key provisions of Trump's election order, including a requirement for documentary proof of citizenship to vote

Donald Trump,Trump

US President Donald Trump (Photo: PTI)

AP
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2026 | 12:25 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A federal judge on Wednesday permanently barred President Donald Trump's administration from implementing most of his first executive order on elections, part of which sought to require people to show documentary proof of citizenship when they register to vote.
 
The ruling by US District Court Judge Denise Casper in Boston effectively converts a preliminary injunction she issued a year ago, in which she temporarily blocked many of Trump's efforts to overhaul elections, into a permanent ban.
 
Casper rejected the administration's argument that the lawsuit to block the changes brought by Democratic state attorneys general was premature because the rules had yet to be implemented. Instead, she agreed that the Constitution gives states and Congress the authority to regulate elections, and that Trump's requirements violated the separation of powers.
 
 
"(The Constitution) does not grant the President any specific powers over elections," she wrote.
 
Among other proposed changes, Trump's order would have required people to provide documentary proof of citizenship when registering to vote, prevented mail ballots from being counted if they arrive after Election Day, even if they were postmarked by then, and punished states that failed to comply by withholding certain federal money.

More From This Section

Meta insiders called Mark Zuckerberg's push towards the prediction markets app as experimental, but top priority

Zuckerberg eyeing prediction markets, Meta to create Polymarket-like app

SK Hynix

SK Hynix plans to raise $29 billion in landmark US listing amid AI boom

ai boom, economic divide

AI riches fuel economic divide in chip powerhouse countries of Asia

ByteDance

TikTok developer ByteDance seeks $20 billion in its largest offshore loan

Andy Burnham

Burnham's rival Jones steps aside, clearing his route to 10 Downing

Topics : Donald Trump US Elections Election

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2026 | 12:24 AM IST

Explore News

Hyderabad Road RenamedStocks to Watch TodayNifty Outlook TodayCocktail 2 Box Office CollectionGold and Silver Rate TodayUP Illegal Coaching Centres CrackdownFIFA World Cup 2026 June 24 ScheduleStocks to Buy todayAmazon CEO Andy Jassy India VisitNifty Bank Index Today