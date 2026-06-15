Fertility puzzle: Why countries can't seem to reverse falling birth rates

Governments worldwide, especially in Asia and Europe, are offering cash payments, tax breaks, family benefits and emotional appeals to encourage people to have more children. Yet birth rates continue to fall across countries.

South Korea has spent billions of dollars trying to reverse its demographic decline. Singapore has expanded baby bonuses and family support schemes. China has moved from limiting births to encouraging them. Even some states in India, the world's most populated country, are urging citizens to have more children as fertility falls below the replacement level of 2.1. The results, however, have been modest.

So, this begs a question: why are governments finding it so difficult to persuade people to have more babies? And what lessons can India learn from the world?

The baby bonus experiment

If one country shows how hard it is to reverse falling birth rates, it is South Korea.

Since launching its first comprehensive low-fertility plan in 2006, South Korea has spent more than $200 billion on cash handouts, childcare support, fertility treatment subsidies, parental leave benefits and housing assistance. Yet its fertility rate fell to a record low of 0.72 in 2023 before inching up to 0.75 in 2024 and 0.8 in 2025. It remains the lowest in the world and far below the replacement rate of 2.1 children per woman.

Singapore has followed a similar approach for even longer. It introduced its Baby Bonus Scheme in 2001 and has repeatedly expanded cash gifts, parental leave, childcare subsidies and housing support. Yet its resident fertility rate remains among the world's lowest.

Japan, China, Hungary, Russia, Poland, Germany and Italy have also expanded child benefits, parental support, housing help or tax incentives. Some have seen temporary gains, but none has managed a sustained return to replacement-level fertility.

Their experience points to a broader reality that financial incentives can influence decisions at the margins, but having children is about much more than money.

Why governments thought money would work

The logic behind fertility incentives appears simple. Children are expensive, and if governments reduce the burden through cash payments, tax breaks, subsidised childcare and housing support, more people should choose to have them.

This thinking has shaped family policies across much of the developed world. But while such measures may influence the timing of births, evidence suggests they rarely produce lasting changes in fertility behaviour.

Poonam Muttreja, executive director of the Population Foundation of India, told Business Standard that fertility decisions are not one-time financial transactions.

"Having a child is a long-term decision shaped by housing, employment security, childcare, gender roles, healthcare and the emotional and economic cost of parenting. A baby bonus cannot possibly address the structural pressures that lead people to delay or avoid parenthood," she said.

Real cost of having children

According to researchers, the issue is not the direct cost of childbirth but the broader cost of building a family.

Housing pressures

Housing affordability has become a major barrier to family formation. According to UNFPA's 2025 State of World Population report, 19 per cent of respondents globally cited housing-related concerns as a factor affecting their ability to have the number of children they wanted.

A March 2025 report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development identified soaring housing costs and difficulty entering the housing market among factors discouraging family formation in South Korea. Studies from China show rising housing costs in cities such as Beijing, Shanghai and Shenzhen are contributing to delayed marriage and lower fertility intentions. Singapore's government also links housing affordability with family formation.

Delayed marriage

Across East Asia, childbirth remains closely tied to marriage. According to Muttreja, as marriage rates fall and the age of marriage rises, fertility tends to decline alongside it.

Young adults are spending longer in education, entering stable employment later and postponing major life decisions. In China, Japan and South Korea, record-low marriage rates have become a major concern for policymakers because fewer marriages almost inevitably mean fewer births.

Women and work

Muttreja emphasises that the challenge is not women's participation in the workforce. It is whether societies have made parenthood compatible with work.

"As women become more educated and economically aspirational, they are less willing to enter marriages or family arrangements that demand unequal sacrifice," she said.

Shobhit Agarwal, chief executive officer of Nova IVF Fertility, said many policies fail to recognise the long-term realities of raising children.

"Workplace flexibility plays a very important role for both parents. When this is not being provided, there is a burden of child rearing solely on women. This decline in mental health due to workplace pressures and inflexibilities discourages women from having children," he told Business Standard.

The intensive parenting problem

Another challenge is the changing perception of what good parenting requires. Experts say parents increasingly feel that raising children demands large investments of time, money and emotional energy. Education costs have risen sharply, and competition for school admissions and academic success has intensified.

"As a result, many couples choose to have one child rather than two, or delay parenthood altogether. The emphasis has shifted from having more children to investing more heavily in fewer children," said Muttreja.

Changing aspirations

The reasons behind falling fertility are not solely economic. UNFPA's 2025 report found that financial constraints were the most commonly cited obstacle to having desired family sizes, mentioned by 39 per cent of respondents. Job insecurity was cited by 21 per cent, housing issues by 19 per cent and inadequate childcare by 12 per cent.

Experts say changing aspirations also matter. Many young adults now place greater value on career development, financial independence, travel, personal freedom and mental wellbeing. Parenthood remains important for many, but it is no longer seen as the only path to fulfilment.

"Parenthood is increasingly seen as expensive, risky, and unequal, especially for women," Muttreja said.

Is anyone getting it right?

No country has found a magic formula. However, experts often point to Sweden, Norway, Denmark and, historically, France as countries that have slowed fertility decline more effectively. They focused on affordable childcare, generous parental leave, flexible work, strong public services and greater gender equality within households.

What India should learn

India is not facing the same demographic pressures as South Korea, Japan or China, but its fertility story is changing.

According to the National Family Health Survey (NFHS-6) 2023-24, India's Total Fertility Rate (TFR), or the average number of children a woman is expected to have during her lifetime, is 2.0 children per woman, the same as in NFHS-5. The Sample Registration System (SRS) 2024, the government's annual survey of births, deaths and fertility trends, estimates the country's TFR at 1.9.

This marks a sharp demographic shift. In the 1960s, Indian women had nearly six children on average. Today, families are smaller, women are marrying later, education levels have improved and access to contraception has expanded.

The picture, however, is uneven. Several southern and northeastern states are already below replacement fertility and beginning to grapple with ageing populations, while some northern states continue to record higher birth rates.

Experts caution against treating falling fertility as a crisis in India.

Muttreja said India should not treat birth rates as a target to be manipulated through incentives. "There is no need to move from population-control to population-decline panic," she said.

Instead, she said policymakers should help people achieve the family size they want through affordable childcare, better healthcare, parental leave, safe workplaces and stronger support for women in the workforce.

Agarwal said that unlike East Asia, where marriage rates have fallen sharply, most Indians still aspire to marriage and parenthood. The challenge is that both are increasingly being delayed.

He said: "As more Indians spend longer in education, build careers and postpone major life decisions, issues such as infertility, childcare costs, housing affordability and work-life balance are becoming more important."

Agarwal said policymakers should use the current demographic window to invest in fertility awareness, parental support and family-friendly workplaces rather than wait until fertility falls much further.

Both experts said the lesson from South Korea, Singapore and China is not that governments need to spend more money encouraging births. It is that once fertility falls very low, reversing the trend becomes extremely difficult. India still has time to act before it reaches that stage.