Tuesday, July 21, 2026 | 08:33 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Fifa World Cup final wasn't 'what we dreamed,' says Nike Football chief

Fifa World Cup final wasn't 'what we dreamed,' says Nike Football chief

For a sportswear and sneaker company like Nike, having its teams fall short of the final means missing out on the windfall generated by fans splurging on merchandise

Fifa World Cup 2026

Rodri, #16 of Spain, lifts the FIFA World Cup trophy after the team’s victory at New York New Jersey Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, on July 19 | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2026 | 8:31 AM IST

Listen to This Article

By Lily Meier
 
Nike Inc. would have liked a different ending to the World Cup.
 
Spain triumphed over Argentina in the final on Sunday, with both teams facing off in Adidas gear. Each of them had beaten Nike-clad teams — France and England — in the semifinals.
 
For a sportswear and sneaker company like Nike, having its teams fall short of the final means missing out on the windfall generated by fans splurging on merchandise. All the Lionel Messi and Lamine Yamal jerseys seen across the US and beyond this weekend represent added revenue for Nike’s biggest rival.
 
 
“I know the ending was not what we dreamed,” Camilo Andrade, vice president and general manager of Nike Football wrote in a memo reviewed by Bloomberg News, following the conclusion of the tournament. But he also wrote that “regardless of the score and who lifted the cup, we have done our job.”

Also Read

Luis de la Fuente (middle) celebrating FIFA World Cup 2026 win with Spainish team (PIC: Reuters)

FIFA's biggest World Cup yet ends with politics and profit in spotlight

Luis de la Fuente (middle) celebrating FIFA World Cup 2026 win with Spainish team (PIC: Reuters)

From Euro glory to World Cup triumph: Luis de la Fuente's winning formula

Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr (L-R) (PIC: Reuters)

Ronaldo to Neymar: Players who have made their last World Cup appearance

Indian schools and colleges declares holiday for FIFA 2026 world cup final

FIFA World Cup Final 2026: These states declared a school holiday today

Ferran Torres after scoring the winning goal vs Argentina in FIFA World Cup 2026 final

Who is Ferran Torres? The striker who fired Spain to second World Cup title

 
Nike, which has reconfigured under Chief Executive Officer Elliott Hill to emphasize sports, approached the World Cup as a major opportunity to gain ground in soccer. 
 
“We executed the plan we wanted; we controlled what was in our control,” Andrade said in the memo.
 
He also acknowledged some adversity. 
 
“Against all odds and with an infinite number of challenges, this football team has not only written the greatest comeback story, but it has given Nike and the world reasons to believe,” Andrade wrote. 
 
Nike’s jerseys drew criticism ahead of the tournament for puckering on the shoulder. Production delays also meant that some tournament-related inventory didn’t reach retailers on the company’s expected timeline. 
 
Andrade said Nike has “an outsized opportunity to lead and own women’s football.” The Women’s World Cup will be held in Brazil next year. 
 
Nike supplied kits for a number of teams at the World Cup, including the US, Canada and Norway. 
 
“Keep pushing, keep believing, keep trying. And domination, will come,” Andrade said. 
 
Beyond soccer, Adidas-sponsored athletes have also scored a number of successes in recent months. Two Adidas runners posted record times at the London Marathon, breaking the two-hour barrier that Nike has also been chasing. Another runner, Josh Kerr, beat the world record for the men’s mile wearing Brooks shoes. 
 
Nike is under ongoing pressure to rebound from an extended bout of slower-than-normal sales growth. The company has improved results in the US and in running, but faced persistent weakness in China and its Converse brand.  

More From This Section

Kanishka Narayan

UK PM Burnham names Kanishka Narayan as first AI minister to attend cabinet

paramount, warner bros

Federal judge halts Paramount and Warner merger for at least two weeks

US-Iran, Iran, US

US attacks Iran for 10th consecutive night, another tanker hit in Hormuz

Donald Trump,Trump

Trump imposes 50% tariffs on most Canadian goods, cites unfair trade

Samsung Biologics

Samsung Biologics to acquire PolyPeptide in $1.8 billion deal

Topics : FIFA FIFA World Cup Nike adidas

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 21 2026 | 8:31 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayQ1 Results TodayCJP Parliament MarchStocks To Buy TodayAxis Bank Target PriceCentral Bank of India Q1 Result Climate Black Swan DHSE Kerala Plus One Result 2026Personal Finance