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Home / World News / Fire breaks out at Borouge petrochemicals plant in UAE following attack

Fire breaks out at Borouge petrochemicals plant in UAE following attack

The plant is in Ruwais, near the UAE's western border with Saudi Arabia. The plant is a joint venture of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Borealis of Australia

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Representative Image: Abu Dhabi authorities responded to multiple fires at the Borouge petrochemicals plant | Image: Bloomberg

AP Dubai
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2026 | 1:02 PM IST

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Authorities say a fire has broken out at a petrochemicals plant in the United Arab Emirates following an attack on Sunday.

Abu Dhabi authorities responded to multiple fires at the Borouge petrochemicals plant. They say the fires were caused by falling debris following successful interceptions by air defence systems, but production at the plant has halted.

The plant is in Ruwais, near the UAE's western border with Saudi Arabia. The plant is a joint venture of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Borealis of Australia.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 05 2026 | 1:02 PM IST

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