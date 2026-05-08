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Home / World News / First Chinese product tanker attacked near Strait of Hormuz amid Iran war

First Chinese product tanker attacked near Strait of Hormuz amid Iran war

According to the report, the vessel's deck caught fire and the ship had the words "CHINA OWNER & CREW" marked on it

ship, vessel, tanker, Hormuz

It was the first time a Chinese oil tanker had come under attack | Image: Bloomberg

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : May 08 2026 | 9:23 AM IST

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A large refined-products tanker owned by a Chinese shipowner was attacked near the UAE’s Al Jeer Port at the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz on May 4, Chinese media outlet Caixin reported on Thursday.
 
According to the report, the vessel’s deck caught fire and the ship had the words “CHINA OWNER & CREW” marked on it.
 
A person familiar with the matter at the shipowner told Caixin that it was the first time a Chinese oil tanker had come under attack, adding that it was “psychologically very hard to accept.” 
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
 
 

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Topics : Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions US Iran tensions China UAE

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First Published: May 08 2026 | 9:20 AM IST

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