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Home / World News / First LNG tanker exits Strait of Hormuz along Omani coast since war

First LNG tanker exits Strait of Hormuz along Omani coast since war

LNG ships have avoided Hormuz since the conflict broke out on Feb. 28, disrupting about a fifth of the world's supply of the fuel

Refiners find it difficult and logistically complex to get adequate fuel, especially LNG & LPG, from sources other than West Asia even if they pay high premiums

Representative Picture

Bloomberg
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 03 2026 | 9:26 PM IST

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A liquefied natural gas tanker has exited the Strait of Hormuz hugging the Omani coastline, becoming the first such vessel to pass through the waterway since the start of the war.
 
The Sohar LNG tanker, which appears not to be loaded with cargo, is currently in waters near Muscat after changing its destination to the Qalhat LNG export terminal in Oman, according to ship-tracking data. The vessel, which is signaling that it’s an Omani ship, had been circling around the Persian Gulf over the past month, the data show.
 
The Sohar appears to have traversed the southern side of the strait, which is unusual because ships have in recent weeks taken a northerly route at Tehran’s behest. Mitsui OSK Lines, a Japanese company that partially owns the vessel, said the tanker passed through the Strait of Hormuz. 
 
 
The move appears to be the first time a vessel with Japanese ties has traversed the strait.
 
LNG ships have avoided Hormuz since the conflict broke out on Feb. 28, disrupting about a fifth of the world’s supply of the fuel.

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The ship’s manager — recorded as Oman Ship Management Co. on the Equasis database — didn’t immediately respond to calls or an email seeking comment. Its owner, Energy Spring LNG Carrier SA, shares the same contact details as its manager. Energy Spring is a joint venture that’s 50% owned by Mitsui OSK, according to documents from the Japanese company.
 
Iran has choked off transit through the key waterway since US and Israeli strikes began, while allowing passage to its own vessels or those it’s approved. Some of those ships have had to pay fees in yuan or cryptocurrencies before being escorted through the strait, Bloomberg has previously reported.
 
A spokesman for Mitsui OSK declined to comment on when the Sohar passed through Hormuz and if the company paid a fee to the Iranian government.
 
Although the Sohar appears to be empty, the market is closely watching for LNG flows to resume and ease pressure on global prices. 
 
In a rare prime-time address on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said the war in Iran is “very close” to completion, but at the same time laid out plans for fresh attacks on the country in the next two to three weeks. Trump didn’t say how the US might convince Iran to let traffic resume through the strait.
 
A drop in LNG supply from the Persian Gulf, compounded by outages at Australian facilities due to a cyclone last month, has sent consumers worldwide seeking alternative sources of energy. 

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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 9:26 PM IST

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