First tranche of India-US deal close to conclusion, says Piyush Goyal

The first tranche of the India-US bilateral trade agreement (BTA) has been nearly finalised with the two sides now engaged in shaping the final contours and legal drafting of the text, Union Minister of Commerce & Industry Piyush Goyal said on Thursday. Goyal, at an event organised by the Shri Ram College of Commerce in Delhi, said that New Delhi will operationalise the deal “once we get the competitive advantage over our peer countries.” India and the US are yet to finalise a timeline for signing their trade deal, with Washington working on its overall tariff structure, Commerce Secretary Rajesh Agrawal said.

“Based on some of the outcomes under (Section) 301, we will probably sign the deal at a mutually agreed time,” Agrawal said.

The Office of the US Trade Representative has initiated probes against several economies, including India, under Section 301 of the US Trade Act of 1974. In July, the US determined a 10 per cent duty on India following its investigation into forced labour. A separate probe into structural excess capacity is yet to conclude.

Asked about the threat of punitive US tariffs linked to India’s energy purchases from Russia, Agrawal said India expects the trade deal to provide greater certainty on tariffs and trade.

Earlier this year, the US Congress passed a legislation authorising President Donald Trump to impose duties of up to 100 per cent on countries, including India, that purchase Russian energy products. “Negotiations are moving in the right direction. We are in a very good zone. We anticipate closing the deal at the earliest possible time,” Agrawal said.

He added that the two sides had resolved several sticking points. “The universe of open issues has only got reduced over time,” he said.

Earlier this month, US Trade Representative (USTR) Jamieson Greer had said that the two sides had identified the remaining sticking points for negotiations. Greer’s comment came after his meeting with Goyal in Milwaukee on the sidelines of G20 Trade ministerial.

India and the US began trade negotiations in March last year and reached an agreement in February this year. Under the joint statement, Washington agreed to cut reciprocal tariffs on India to 18 per cent from 25 per cent, while New Delhi committed to increasing energy purchases from the US. However, the US Supreme Court later struck down the legal basis for the reciprocal tariffs, prompting both sides to resume negotiations on revised terms.

The US is India’s top export destination which had a trade deficit of around $34 billion with India in 2025-26.

Goyal also said that India’s free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU) will be signed in December, and will become operational by February or March of 2027.

Business Standard reported in September that Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Brussels in December to attend the signing of India’s FTA with the EU.

Under the India-EU trade deal, India has offered tariff concessions on 86 per cent of tariff lines while the EU has also offered liberalisation on 97 per cent of tariff lines.

Responding to concerns over increased imports in the Indian market after FTAs operationalise, Goyal sought to differentiate the FTAs signed with 38 countries in the last four and a half years from those signed with smaller peer economies pre-2014.

“An FTA is about the preferential access that you are looking for or that you are giving. Now, when you give such access to countries that are competing with you, you can have the risk of greater imports over exports and that has been demonstrated in older FTAs,” he said.

He said India does not compete with the suppliers of developed countries but complements them. “They need goods and services in which we are competitive, and we need high-tech products in which they are competitive,” he said.