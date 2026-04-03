Five Indian nationals among 12 injured by missile debris in Abu Dhabi
The incident caused minor to moderate injuries to five Indian and six Nepali nationals, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on social media
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Five Indian nationals were among 12 people reportedly injured in Abu Dhabi on Friday by debris from an intercepted missile.
Local authorities said the people sustained minor to moderate injuries in the incident.
The incident caused minor to moderate injuries to five Indian and six Nepali nationals, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said on social media.
It said another Nepali citizen sustained a major injury. The incident occurred in the Ajban area of Abu Dhabi when debris fell following a "successful interception by air defence systems", it added.
There was no word from the Indian side on the incident.
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Since the conflict in West Asia began on February 28, eight Indian nationals have been killed and several others injured in the region.
An Indian was killed on March 29 in Kuwait in an Iranian strike on a power and water desalination plant.
Last week, an Indian was among two killed in Abu Dhabi when debris of missiles intercepted by the UAE's air defence system fell on them.
On March 18, another Indian national was killed in an Iranian attack on Riyadh.
Two Indian nationals were killed and 10 injured in a drone strike in Oman's Sohar city on March 13.
Three Indian sailors were killed in attacks on merchant vessels earlier.
In the last few weeks, India has ramped up its diplomatic efforts to ensure the safety and security of 10 million (once crore) Indian nationals living in West Asia.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
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First Published: Apr 03 2026 | 9:51 PM IST