Flavio Bolsonaro calls for annulment of election after loss to Lula

By Daniel Carvalho and Martha Beck

Flávio Bolsonaro called for the annulment of Brazil’s presidential runoff result after losing the election to President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, accusing the Supreme Court of changing the rules when it mandated a last-minute extension of voting hours.

Bolsonaro said Justice Cristiano Zanin had meddled in the process by ordering polling places to remain open for two extra hours following a complaint from Lula’s campaign about problems with public transit in key states.

“It is impossible to recognize the election outcome given the circumstances in which all of this took place,” Bolsonaro, the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, said from Brasilia. “We will pursue legal action and seek to have the election annulled.”

Zanin is a Lula appointee who previously worked as Lula’s personal attorney, and Bolsonaro said he “will not accept having the rules of the game changed once again by Lula’s allies on the Supreme Court.”

Brazil’s electoral court declared Lula the winner, but Bolsonaro’s request will sow further mayhem in an already-tense election between ideological opposites. It echoed Brazil’s last election, when Bolsonaro’s father also refused to accept his narrow loss to Lula. Jair Bolsonaro was later convicted of plotting a coup after his supporters stormed government buildings in a bid to overturn the result.

Brazil’s election, a typically routine affair known for the speed and reliability of its electronic voting system, descended into chaos on Sunday afternoon, when Lula’s campaign requested additional voting time.

It argued that bus shortages in states like Bahia, a key northeastern stronghold for the leftist, and Sao Paulo, the nation’s most populous electoral college, had kept voters from getting to polling places.

Minutes after polls were set to close at 5 p.m. local time, Zanin ordered polling places to remain open for another two hours, but the decision, he later clarified, only impacted polls that were still open. Many were already closed.

The hard part for Bolsonaro is that his campaign also asked for additional hours in certain states affected by inclement weather.

After the result was declared, the head of Brazil’s electoral court, Kassio Nunes Marques, said he had called both candidates and congratulated them. He confirmed Lula’s re-election for a term beginning Jan. 5, 2027.

Nunes Marques, who was appointed to the Supreme Court by Jair Bolsonaro, said the last-minute request to extend voting had affected the vote-counting process, but not the final result. He said the electoral court had managed to overcome the difficulties and that there had been no external interference.

Nunes Marques, who’d appeared to sit on the request for additional voting time earlier in the day, denied that he had delayed a review of the petition, saying it needed proper consideration.

The transportation shortfalls that prompted Lula’s request for additional voting time will be monitored and investigated, he said.